EBC Country Jamboree

Three Headlining Country Acts to Perform at Ellicottville Brewing Company

By Chad Neal

Exactly one day before Father’s day, in the middle of June, the 17th to be precise, the local craft beer honky tonk will be throwing a Jamboree! The Ellicottville Brewing Company (EBC) is hosting an all day event called the EBC Country Jamboree. Three headlining acts are scheduled to be root’n and toot’n behind EBC that Saturday afternoon into the night. Sean Patrick McGraw who is no stranger to Ellicottville and is also pretty darn famous along with JB Aaron & The Brethren and Uncle Ben’s remedy. The price is right-$10 at the door or get pre-sale for only $7 a piece. “This live music party will offer drink specials, craft cocktails, and of course 32 tap lines of our very own hand-crafted beer.” More info at ellicottvillebrewing.com where you can also order tickets on-line tickets. The Villager contacted Heather Sullivan, Sales and Business Development Manager at EBC and got some extra information on the EBC Jamboree.

The Villager (V): How did the idea come up for the jamboree?

Heather Sullivan(HS): We decided we wanted to do something fun and different for visitors and locals alike to kick off the Summer Season in Ellicottville, much like how Fall Festival is the kick off for the fall/ winter season in Ellicottville. Its also and opportunity to showcase all that there is to do in the Village like shopping, golf, hiking, The Sky High Adventure Park and of course a visit to our Beautiful Beer Garden. Ellicottville has so much to offer every season of the year and we thought this would be a great way to get the Summer rollin!

V: Tell us about your headliners.

HS: Sean Patrick McGraw toured with Toby Keith in 2009 and has hit singles like “Dollar Ain’t Worth a Dime”. JB Aaron, originally from Niagara Falls, New York and currently residing in Nashville, TN performed at the 33rd Annual Country Showdown, where he successfully triumphed over thousands of performers to become the North East regional Champion and one of the TOP 5 Finalists in the United States vying for the title of “Best New Act in Country Music”. JB has also performed with Country Music greats such as Miranda Lambert, Low Cash, Frankie Ballard, The Cadillac 3, Phil Vassar and Darryl Worley. Uncle Ben’s remedy is honky tonkin’ Buffalo band who recently released their debut record, “Yesterday’s Clothes”. Their blend of original songs, cover tunes and high energy is guaranteed to put on a show you won’t forget!

V: What does the Jamboree entail? Drinks specials, food etc.?

HS: We have three headlining Country Acts performing- Sean Patrick McGraw, JB Aaron and the Brethren and Uncle Bens Remedy. We will be serving down home cooking fare like pulled pork, corn on a stick and other favorites. Jack Daniels will be here with their photo booth and the Jack Daniels’ girls will be doing samplings. The Wingate by Wyndham is offering a discounted room rate to Jamboree attendees (wingatehotels.com). We will be pouring all of your favorite EBC beer and we will be offering other Cowboy themed drink specials at the bar.

Sullivan also told the Villager that they are setting up the stage in the lot behind EBC and that it will be an enclosed festival area similar to EBC’s set up for Fall Festival. She also reminded the Villager that pre-sale tickets are only $7 and that it is a 21 and over only event.

“Shine up your BOOTS, dig out your JORTS and get your COWBOY HATS ready for some Country fun!”