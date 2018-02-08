ECS Board Meeting

Board Gets Update on Costa Rica Trip

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the Ellicottville Central School Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night Superintendent, Bob Miller gave an update on the student trip to Costa Rica. Thirteen students are making the trip. They will be leaving for the Toronto airport on the 17th of this month. The Superintendent said the trip is well organized. At the parents meeting last week, the teacher chaperoning the trip had full information on what students should bring including medical forms. Any prescription drugs the students bring must be accompanied by the prescription signed by the doctor. This even includes sunscreen. Board member Carl Calarco said he felt the trip was “very well organized.”

Mr. Miller went over a list of services the district utilized from BOCES. One of them is a teacher recruiting service which allows the school to see teacher applications from a large pool of aspirants. The Superintendent said it allows them to keep an eye out to possibly “snag a good teacher.”

For her Middle School report, Connie Poulin said Erich Ploetz the High School principal has been meeting with middle school students and reading stories to them. The two principals have been concentrating on students who appear to be at risk for falling behind. During his report, Mr. Ploetz said he feels he is helping students make the transition into High School. He said the Regents Day exams had gone well with full participation. Some students re-took the exams in order to raise their rankings. He reminded the board the musical would be coming up mid-March.

Superintendent Miller said he wants to improve the signage within the school. He said often people enter through a back door and can’t find the gym or library. It was noted a student had been seen trying to climb a set of stairs using a walker and hadn’t noticed the elevator just a few steps away. Mr. Miller said they had added signs in the gym showing where the visiting team’s fans should sit. He said that had reduced some tension and some close basketball games. Miller also said they are changing some of the rules for paying tuition for out of district students. The board also voted to eliminate about 63 school policies. Those eliminated were either outdated redundant.