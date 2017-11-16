ECS Drama Club

Club Presents Seussical Jr. this Week

By Kerra Trivieri

This Wednesday, November 15th and Thursday, November 16th, the Ellicottville 6th, 7th, and 8th grade Drama Club students will perform this year’s highly anticipated musical: Seussical Jr.

Dr. Seuss fans from around the community are invited to join the fun to celebrate this beloved and timeless children’s author alongside some of his most notable characters from stories like Horton Hears a Who and The Cat in the Hat.

“When deciding the musical for this year, we had a few in mind,” said Director Crystal Wilder. “Following sign-ups and auditions, it was narrowed down to Seussical Jr., which has generated a lot of excitement.”

Also contributing to the second musical put on by ECS middle grade students are Vocal Director Pat Waldron, Choreographer Elizabeth Weber, and Producer Gwen Bush. Student performers Christian Swalcy, Dylan Timblin, Josh Coolidge, Sarah Weber, and Olivia Bacon will be joined by many more talented young artists this week.

“These students worked very hard every day during school to keep their grades up and after school in practices,” Wilder added. “All of the new songs, words, and dances took a lot of practice and dedication throughout the whole month of October up until the final performances.”

Also during each night, the Drama Club’s “wishes and kisses” will be sold for $1.

“Each student will have their own bag at a table,” Wilder said. “Friends, family, and patrons from the community can leave a special note for any cast member that they would like. With the note, the student will also receive a Hershey kiss. They really enjoy reading comments and words of encouragement from loved ones.”

Each performance is slated to begin at 7pm in the ECS auditorium. Tickets for Seussical Jr. can be purchased at the door for $5.