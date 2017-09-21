ECS Gets Year in Motion

Bus Route Changes; Athletic Policy Reconsidered

By Sharon Turano

Ellicottville Central School Superintendent Robert Miller thinks the start of the school year has been exciting.

“It’s been busy and crazy in a very good kind of way,” Miller told Ellicottville Central School Board of Education members during a Tuesday meeting.

Miller said enrollment has been steady, with only a few more students this year than last. He said safety concerns resulted in a bus route change and said parents will be notified of changes in some state testing and curriculum.

The board was also made aware of an athletic policy under consideration. Miller said it would provide guidelines for the combining of sports with neighboring districts on an individual basis. Although board members agreed they are not trying to market sports in other districts and hope to keep students interested in playing in Ellicottville, policy will be considered to allow them to play a sport not offered in Ellicottville but in neighboring districts if certain guidelines are met. The district would have to have neighboring borders, be located within a 25-mile radius, as they have had success in combining sports with districts in the past.

In other news, the district is helping to plan a lacrosse tournament and is planning to open its weight room to the public in November.