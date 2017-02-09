ECS Invades Washington

Annual 8th Grade Trip to Washington DC is Year’s Highlight

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the Ellicottville Central School Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night Supervisor Mark Ward discussed the current activities of the students at the school. The Middle School’s Valentines’ Dance is coming up. High School student Kara Scharf has been inducted into the National Honor Society. Mr. Ward said the senior class did a blanket drive and donated the blankets to the VA. ECS students did well at the Scholastic Challenge, coming in at second place. Ward said that was very good considering there were 200 students in 36 teams representing 14 school districts. The annual 8th grade trip to Washington DC will be June 19-21. The Superintendent said the trip is a “great experience.” He said it comes after the kids are done with their year-end tests, and said the trip represents an “after-year reward.”

With winter coming to an end the school is looking forward to spring sports. The board approved a slate of sports coaches for spring sports. Varsity Baseball: Chris Mendell, Modified 7,8,9 Baseball: Jason Marsh, Varsity Softball: Matt Finn, Junior Varsity Softball: Dave McCann, Modified Softball: Leah Klahn, Golf: Dan LaCroix, Track (combined with Franklinville): Patricia Waldron. The board also approved Robert Sawicki and Steve Grabowski as volunteer Baseball coaches. In other actions, the board appointed Joseph Schultz to the permanent position of Technical Support Specialist. Mr. Schultz’s probationary period will be effective February 8 and end on October 19, 2017. Kim Bliss was hired as a substitute cleaner retroactive to January 3. Mr. Carl Calarco reported he had reached an agreement with Supervisor Mark Ward concerning his final contract with the district before his impending retirement. The board then when into executive session to discuss personnel.