ECS Junior Record Score

Varsity Basketball Player Puts Up 1,000 Career Point

By Victor Rieman

Ellicottville junior Elliot Bowen (#42) put himself among Ellicottville’s bests last week when he scored his 1,000th point in varsity basketball. The Eagles (9-2) headed into their game against Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-9) with high expectations, and they did not disappoint. Elliot Bowen, Noah Stuve, Austin Grinols, Derick Leiper, and Griffin Chudy were starters for the Ellicottville varsity squad. All of the starters for the team were juniors. Elliot led the Eagles with 34 points. Ellicottville ended up winning the game 84-42. The head coach of the team, David McCann had nothing but positive things to say about his player Elliot. “Everyone in the program is really happy for Elliot. He’s a hard worker. His teammates are very proud of his success.” In an interview for The Villager Newspaper, when asked about his success, the ever-humble Elliot simply replied “It was fun.” Elliot was the 6th player in Ellicottville boys’ basketball history to have over 1,000 career points. He was the first person on this list since 1995, when Lindsler set the school record. Coach McCann said that since Elliot broke the 1,000 barrier only halfway through his junior year that it is very likely that he will set an all-time school record by the time he graduates. The Ellicottville Eagles hope to continue their 5 game win streak on Friday when they play away versus Bolivar Richburg. The game starts at 7:30.