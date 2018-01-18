ECS Nixes Annexation Study

Releases Statement Regarding West Valley Annexation

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

For several years now, West Valley School District athletes have been bussed to ECS to participate in the school’s sports programs. The move came about because West Valley’s student population was insufficient for organizing sports teams. With ECS’s student enrollment increasing and West Valley’s on the decline, the concept of combining the two districts in some way has been floated before. Recently West Valley raised the concept again, requesting ESC participate in a pre-annexation study to discover how such a joining might work. At the ECS Board meeting last week the Board read a statement giving its response. It reads as follows:

On behalf of the Ellicottville Central Board and Superintendent, we would like to share our concerns regarding the West Valley school district pre-annexation study. We were approached by the West Valley school board to see if we would be interested in participating in this study. We agreed at first that we would participate. Once we received the document from Castillo and Silky LLC, whom West Valley hired to conduct the study, it seemed to us they were requesting some very detailed information for a pre-annexation study. This document was several pages long with 46 complex questions. We requested a meeting with the West Valley Superintendent and a couple of their board members to discuss the pre-study questions and to see why West Valley was even doing the study at this time. During our meeting with the West Valley Superintendent and their Board President and Vice-President it became clear to us, both districts lack interest in any annexation plan at this time. Therefore, it is our responsibility to the ECS school taxpayers and students to spend our time and resources concentrating on our home district and continue to embrace change, celebrate success and surpass expectations. Our district is in healthy condition now, our enrollment is up our financial statues is strong, we are exceeding state and national standards academically, and we have strong participation and achievement in extra-curricular activities. Perhaps in the future, we may be in a position to participate in a comprehensive annexation study. But, we politely decline to participate in any further in West Valley’s study at this time.