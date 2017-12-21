ECS Project Christmas

School Fundraiser Brightens the Holidays

By Kerra Trivieri

It is the most wonderful time of the year as well as a season of giving! For over 50 years, Project Christmas has helped perpetuate a special tradition for those who are less fortunate and more in need of some Christmas cheer.

Each year, Ellicottville Central Schools (ECS) carries out this wonderful fundraiser, which gifts monetary donations, gifts, non-perishable food items, and other necessities to 50 Ellicottville families and nearly 70 senior citizens in need.

“Through the combined efforts of our community and ECS employees and students, Project Christmas continues to provide that ‘extra touch’ at Christmas,” said District Clerk and Superintendent Secretary Melissa Sawicki. “Efforts even extend down to the Kindergarten students, who donate their pennies to help with the cause.”

The program spends between $5,000-$6,000 annually and many different patrons help make it consistently successful year after year. Project Christmas volunteers have various duties – from wrapping, sorting, and delivering gifts, to filling food boxes and planning delivery routes.

“It is definitely a group effort with a lot of dedication and commitment,” Sawicki added. “With the economic troubles we are facing and families struggling to get by, the need for help throughout our community is even greater.”

It is not too late to get involved in this wonderful, giving tradition. Gift tags to take from the community gift trees are located all around town at M & T Bank, Ellicottville Pharmacy, Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Great Valley Baptist Church, and Five Star Bank.

If interested in gifting a monetary donation instead, Karin Hager – ECS School Nurse – will accept any contribution sent to 5873 Route 219 Ellicottville, NY 14371. Questions can also be referred to Hager via phone at 716-699-2318.