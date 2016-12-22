ECS Project Christmas

Community Supporting Community

By Anna Hagley

For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, when family and friends, coworkers and neighbors all come together to celebrate, show their love for one another and begin looking forward to a new year. But for some, Christmas can feel more like a scary time full of unknowns, maybe from loneliness, hard financial times or a mixture of the two. It is for these reasons that Ellicottville Central School has been giving holiday spirit to their community members through Project Christmas since the 1960’s.

Ellicottville Central School carries out the fundraiser and giving project each year, which consists of collecting financial donations, non-perishable food items and gifts, in order to provide to community members in need. This year, they are making Christmas a little merrier for 40 families and 60 senior citizens.

During the holiday season, as community members visit various local businesses, it is commonplace to see Christmas trees donning Project Christmas “gift tags” that detail needed donations. In this way, fundraiser organizers are able to reach people who would like to be involved and donate. Project volunteers work endlessly to organize donations, check non-perishable item expiration dates and manage the timeline of the fundraiser. The school system also spreads reminders of the fundraiser each year via their district newsletter.

In addition to the school staff volunteers providing support, many students give their time and efforts to continue making this a success. Classrooms and sporting events within the school have proved to be the perfect environment for the students to focus their energy on raising awareness of the fundraiser and collecting items. Once all donations are made, students also do some of the shopping required and make gift bags for senior citizens. Because of the encouragement students receive to participate, Project Christmas doesn’t just serve those receiving the donations, but also provides an outlet for students to see real life needs in their own front yard, and to be part of a positive solution, a lesson they can carry with them into adulthood.

While it is incredibly inspiring to see a school system come together in this way, it doesn’t stop there. The community as a whole shows dedication and support for Project Christmas year after year. Many projects can start strong and become less successful over time, but Project Christmas has remained stable and grown steadily for the past 50 plus years. Community members, local businesses and the school students and staff continue to keep this alive. Karin Hager, school nurse and fundraiser volunteer, states “the community has been overwhelmingly generous.” She goes on to commend everyone involved in the project. It is no easy feat to provide these donations to the amount served, and Project Christmas spends $5,000-$6000 annually to make this happen. Without the love, support, and commitment from everyone involved, it would simply not be possible. Overall, the school district values Project Christmas as a fundraiser that supports family, as that is how many Ellicottville community members see each other.

All donations will be delivered to recipients today, December 22nd, 2016 by Ellicottville teachers, support staff and senior high school students, hoping to make their Ellicottville family a little happier, a little cozier, and a little “Christmas-ier.” If you are interested in participating in future Project Christmas fundraisers, please contact Ellicottville Central School Nurse Karin Hager, (716)699-2318.