ECS School Budget

2016 Noted $160,000 More in Revenues than Expenditures

By Sharon Turano

The Ellicottville school district staff is beginning to look at budget figures for the coming year, knowing they have $160,000 more in revenues last year than expenditures.

The district’s Board of Education was given its annual audit report during a Tuesday meeting, when it was also reported the district’s budget committee began meeting.

A representative from R.A. Mercer presented the audit, which she said was a clean one. She said the audit showed a deficit in the school lunch program, however, and said its general fund stood at $843,000, about 2 percent more than allowed by the state. She said having more in that undesignated fund is not necessarily a bad thing, however.

She noted the district’s largest expense in the last year was instructional, and its largest revenues were property taxes and state aid. Both increased, with expenses going from $10.4 million to $11.9 million, and revenues going from $11.6 million to more than $12 million. Revenues increased more than expenses by the $160,000 mark.

She said the district has $10.7 million in debt, with its overall budget going from $9.6 million to $10.4 million.

In other news, school administrators said they are keeping an eye out for changes in state testing, are working on local history at the elementary level and are hoping to begin brown bag lunch talks at the high school. The talks are being prompted by a visit to the Buffalo Peace House by some high schoolers.

The success of one of the largest homecoming dances was also noted at the meeting.