ECS Students Venture Out

Resignations and Appointments Made

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At Tuesday night’s ECS Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Robert Miller briefly discussed the upcoming student trip to Costa Rica. The participating students will be bussed to Toronto Pearson Airport for departure on February 17th. The chaperoned trip will return to the US February 25th. The cost for the trip is $2,050, and the number of students going on the adventure was not announced. There will be a meeting of the parents of those students next week.

Mr. Miller also spoke about the Power School program the district has been using for years. He said he had requested a manual for the program, and upon receiving discovered it was 2500 pages. The program covers everything involved in running a school, from safety precautions to creating robo-calls. Miller said they would be doing training on the system shortly.

In other actions taken by the board, they accepted the resignation of Therese Pierce effective June 30, 2018. The board also accepted the resignation of Lori Fuller as Teacher aid effective February 28, 2018. The board approved Candace Broughton as a volunteer in Sandy Tomblin and Marie Kliederlein’s classrooms. Victoria Kuhl was appointed to part-time teacher beginning February 5th. The position carries a one-year probationary period. The appointment of Randy Will as a full-time cleaner was rescinded so he could be appointed full-time Maintenance Worker. His new position also carries a one-year probationary period. The period will start when Mr. Will moves into the job, January 29th and will last until January 29th, 2019.