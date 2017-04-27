Education Funding Cuts

Federal and State Cuts to Public Education

By Sharon Turano

Potential federal funding cuts to education may be the biggest threat to public education, according to Ellicottville Central School Superintendent Mark Ward.

Ward discussed federal and state issues during a recent Ellicottville Central School Board of Education meeting. He said that although there are some concerns regarding state funding to school districts, the bigger concern is how proposed federal funding cuts to public education is the bigger issue. Ward said some state funding is based on competitive grants. Schools like Ellicottville, however, he said, does not have personnel to write the grants, which are sometimes good for only one year.

Also during the meeting, he said, there is some concern about costs for State University of New York credits available to high school students. He said state education discussions about the topics could impact costs for the high school students, necessitating school districts to help fund the costs.

“We spend lots of money on sports, extra-curriculars. Academics should be something we spend money on,” he said.

In other news, Ward said the district will hold two lockdown drills by the end of the year.

He also reported High School Principal Bob Miller has been named principal of the year for an eight-county Western New York region. Miller also said numerous students are receiving awards, including those for sports, leadership skills and academics.