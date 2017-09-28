Ellicottville Aquatics

Fresh & Salt Water Fish, Coral & Reptiles Available

By Chad Neal

There is a novel business that is growing in the area. Ellicottville Aquatics located in Great Valley 4343 South Whalen Road, located in the former Green Gables Auction House. Skyler Martens opened the store about two years ago because of his hobby and interest in aquariums and exotic fish. His wife Christina also opened her own business around the same time called Martens Cleaning Service. The Martens’ are enjoying a slow but steady success in their businesses. The Villager reached out to the Martens and inquired about Ellicottville Aquatics.

Skyler is a “graduate of Ellicottville Central School, Class of 2010. He is married to Christina and has three beautiful daughters Ella, Anna, and Olivia. Roughly two years ago Skyler and Christina both started their own businesses. It wasn’t really planned,” Martens wrote in an email and continued, “but we went with it! And with each others’ support, both businesses have been thriving.”

Skyler gave a brief history of his journey to this point and what he has to offer at Ellicottville Aquatics. “This started for me about 15 years ago when I purchased my first tank. It was a 30-gallon tropical fish tank, nothing too fancy. I now have a 380-gallon, custom built reef saltwater tank. You can definitely say I’ve upgraded over the years. I wasn’t always knowledgeable, when I first started I did a lot of researching and I asked my local fish stores many questions. Honestly, now owning my own store, I am learning new things on a daily basis. Things are constantly changing and I do my best to keep up with the newest technology.”

Martens said that from the outside of his building the size looks deceiving, “but we have roughly 5,000 square feet of space currently being used”.

“There is approximately 2,000 gallons of saltwater in our store and the largest coral selection in the Southern Tier. We always carry 200 corals and roughly 50-100 saltwater fish at one time. Our fresh water section is about 1,500 gallons and growing fast! We carry a vast variety of tropical freshwater fish, from your basic tetra to the rare diff Zeiner fish. We also have a 300-gallon freshwater display tank built into the store wall, which is pretty cool. You should come check it out.” Martens wrote.

“About three months ago we ventured into reptiles. We currently carry bearded dragons, tree frogs, turtles, geckos, and a Chinese water dragon. We are constantly expanding and carry a full line of products for reptiles.” Martens recalled.

The most important thing getting into the fish hobby, whether it’s freshwater or saltwater, is to definitely do your research, take your time, and remember patience is a virtue. Saltwater tanks aren’t as difficult as one may think. Luckily, Ellicottville Aquatics specialists are conveniently located and always happy to help. You have to remember you are replicating a huge ocean into a home aquarium. Let nature take its course and again be patient.” He instructed.

When asked about his favorite fish, Martens told the Villager, “My favorite fish is probably the clown fish, funny to say! We breed all of our clown fish in house and there are so many different breeds! No one clown fish is the same as another and they each have their own unique markings.”

Ellicottville Aquatics is open 6 days a week and closed on Wednesdays. Mondays and Fridays 4- 8pm, Tuesday and Thursdays 4:30-8pm and Saturday and Sundays Noon – 6pm. On Sundays they have a buy one-get one ½ off deal and they run specials throughout the week and weekends. Best way to find the deals is to follow them on Facebook at Ellicottville Aquatics or call them at (716) 244-1008.