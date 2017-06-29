Ellicottville Gazebo Series

Lineup is a Mix of Good Music and a Bit of Shakespeare

Summers in Ellicottville have become synonymous with fun and excitement. Thursdays are no different. This year they have sprinkled a few non-Thursday gazebo surprises in as well. Through the sponsorship of CCSE Federal Credit Union, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce will make sure the air is full of music and fun with the annual Gazebo Series.

This year’s event features seven performances by some of the region’s best, to include the debut of Shakespeare in the Square, co-sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Arts Council. Closing the series this year is a special Friday night show on Aug. 11 at 8pm, when Shake on the Lake performs arguably the most famous story of star-crossed lovers. William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet will be featured in the gazebo lawn. Shake on the Lake is based out of Silver Lake, NY, and has been bringing the Bard’s pieces to Western and Central New York since 2012.

Before we can step back into old Verona, six weeks of great music will fill the gazebo, starting with the Rock, Pop, and Oldies Dance sounds of The Buffalo Five featuring Carolyn Lansom. The five-piece has the set list range from Gloria Gaynor, Etta James, and CCR to Bruno Mars, Steve Miller Band, and Tom Petty, even a little White Stripes!

A special engagement for the series, on July 1, the Theresa Quinn Trio will take to the stage for one of the region’s hottest pianist and organist in the region. According to her website, “She plays [almost] every type of gig under the sun: R&B, Blues, Rock, and Standards, performed as a solo lounge pianist, duo with a drummer, female vocal trio, or with an eight-piece group and horn section. She is a church organist with a twist: able to sing and play classical repertoire or any contemporary style with ease.” The trio will be performing from 1-4pm during Summer Music Festival weekend.

On July 6, Miller and the Other Sinners take the Gazebo. Miller and the Other Sinners is a nationally touring Southern Rock band from Buffalo. Their sound blends delta grit and Memphis soul with some great sounds of the south.

A week later, July 13, the Black and Blues Band will be in the gazebo. The Buffalo-based band bills itself as one of the hardest working Blues/Funk/Classic Rock cover bands. They perform songs originally done by B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Stevie Ray Vaugh and so many more.

Returning to the gazebo from their stellar performance in 2016, Old Hippies will take the stage on July 20 with their acoustic music from many, many generations. These musicians are here to have fun, and to make sure you do as well!

On July 27, Black Rock Zydeco takes to the stage with a traditional sounds of the Louisiana swamps, back with the Cajon and Creole, Black Rock Zydeco brings the party that’s been associated with the music through it’s Mardi Gras roots to the great dance rhythms. The energetic sounds will have you up and dancing in the square.

Lady Rush & the Vinyls will be in town on August 3 with their Funk and Soul band performing soul oldies with a good mix of impromptu mix of pop covers. The band is on a tour ranging from New York City back to the Buffalo area this spring, and hitting Ellicottville in the summer. They have their own album of originals out that is well worth the listen. You have to see them live to appreciate the sound, though.

