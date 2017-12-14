Ellicottville Rotary in 2017

“Service Above Self” Proves Strong in Our Community

By Carol Fisher

“where neighbors, friends, and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change.”

Surely, you know about “Secret Santa.” Under this charming cover, people everywhere are given an opportunity during the Christmas season to provide a gift to someone, anonymously. But, did you know that there have been Secret Santa’s at work throughout the entire year, all over the world for over 110 years, and in Ellicottville since 1999?

Eighteen years ago, Jefferson Inn proprietor, Jim Buchannan, a dear man with a big heart and slow, gentle smile, was invited by Gary Ross (Weed-Ross Insurance) of the Little Valley Rotary to form the Ellicottville club. Jim, kind soul that he is, was perfect for the task, and open to it. But, don’t let the word “club” fool you into thinking this is another social club in town. Oh, no, indeed. In fact, the part that appealed to Jim was that when one signs up for the Rotary, one signs up to do yeoman’s work, very often without even a nod of appreciation. Because… well, because that is the way they have operated for 110 years. Kind of like that Secret Santa and his elves.

Our Rotary shines when they put strong commitment, vision and their collective shoulders to the wheel behind Rotary affiliates, “Foundation for Youth,” “Family Support for Ellicottville,” and “Santa’s Workshop.” Here’s the part where someone whispers into Santa’s ear, he opens his twinkling eyes wide, smiles that famous Santa smile, gives a knowing nod and wink, and magically sends word to the Rotary elves to set to work, anonymously, of course. Members then get prepared to help kids and their folks, providing not only funds, meals, and gifts, but appointments for needed services such as eye exams, dental visits or even school lunches.

Here is an ABC of some of the local causes that the Rotary Club of Ellicottville supported in 2017. It should be noted that the only International cause Ellicottville’s Rotary helps fund is the fight against Polio. Club President, Greg Cappelli informs this writer that Rotary International has supported these efforts for the last 13 years and have finally realized success. “Success” means that there are only 2 or 3 cases left in the whole world. At this writing, there are only 2 identified cases of Polio in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

Back to our ABC’s:

Alley Katz are given annual donations to help beautify our village.

Boos and laughter are experienced at the annual Rotary sponsored Halloween Party at the American Legion.

Computer upgrades were financed at the library this year as well as new equipment for robotics and coding programs.

Donations were provided to help the Town revamp the auditorium in the old Cornell Cooperative Extension Building, the use of which brings no compensation to the Rotary.

Ellicottville Library enjoyed receiving Rotary funds, used to pay for a summer intern, and the summer reading program.

Fire Department Explorer Program was given donations to help develop future volunteers.

Groceries and money are given to Ellicottville’s Food Bank which helps hundreds of our needy citizens.

Historical Society receives regular donations from the Rotary.

Ideas are stimulated in our ECS students through The ECS Leadership

Training programs and Summer Camps, both supported financially by the Rotary.

Jingle bells ring merrily as the Rotary elves support “Santa’s Workshop.” This program provides opportunities for youngsters to select gifts for parents and siblings, and send them home with the makings of a holiday dinner so no one goes hungry during the holidays.

Kids who would never have an opportunity to go to camp or on field trips can do so with the anonymous financial help of Rotary.

Love is sometimes expressed with monetary legs up for families in transition or in sudden, unexpected financial need. Rotary continues to be sure they are there when needed, be it money, food, clothing, glasses, hearing aids, or rides to clinics.

Meals on Wheels can always count on the Rotary for economic assistance.

No woman or child should be forced to stay in a violent situation. Rotary does its share by continuing to provide funds to support our local women’s shelter.

Opportunity sometimes eludes needy students, even though they excel in school. Rotary provides annual scholarships for students from ECS and BOCES.

ETC. You get it, right? These guys touch every corner of life in Ellicottville. Like Santa’s elves, you never know where they’ll lend a helping hand next. We are fortunate to have them as part of the fabric of our Ellicottville tapestry.

Perhaps you are wondering where Rotary gets its funds to distribute to these programs. The Rotary does gratefully receive donations and it also collects membership dues. However, most of these programs are subsidized by two annual fundraisers, Under the Tuscan Moon and Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas. Thanks to the outstanding support from both our community and our visitors who make Ellicottville their second home, these events go over the top year after year. For example, this years’ Irish Christmas broke its own record by netting over $14,000, enough to help 29 families. Imagine! All that from one night of fun and entertainment in our wonderful town.

Today, Rotary members number a mere ten, supported by 20-25 “Friends of Rotary” who graciously help in areas of their choice. Thinking of joining this big-hearted group of givers? Times have changed. Entrance requirements are more flexible and old restrictions do not apply. Call Greg Cappelli for more information at 474-7832 or ask any Rotary member.