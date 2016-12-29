Ellicottville Year in Review

Loss and Triumph Mark Another Great Year in Ellicottville

By John Thomas

Staff Writer

It’s safe to say there is never a typical year in Ellicottville. Although each year brings our annual events, there is always something new that makes each year memorable. The item that probably had the greatest effect on people was the death of Bob McCarthy. His impact on the town could be seen by the 700 people that attended his memorial service at Holiday Valley. As a tribute, Irish Christmas has been redubbed “Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas”, and garnered the largest crowd and most donations in its history.

Changes came to both the Town and Village officers. Matt McAndrew began his tenure as Town Supervisor. The venerable John Burrell was recycled into the Mayor of the Village. Both the town and village adopted an alarm law that should cut down on the number of false alarms that plague our emergency responders. The Village also adopted and noise law that may help to quiet things down. Police officers Phillipps and Bouchard were both honored for saving, albeit temporally, the lives of two local gentlemen. Mardi Gras was re-booted by Carol Fisher, and proved to be a great hit. Older residents say it reminded them of the “good old days.”

Last March the Village played a little town in Vermont for a TV movie called Christmas in Vermont. The movie played on the Ion channel just before Christmas. In September, another film crew took over Villaggio for a day to film a horror short.

The old bridge over 219 was demolished to make way for a new bridge. Local traffic was routed over the new 219 bridges as part of the Continental 1, to eventually connecting Toronto to Maimi, Florida. This year it seems the movement to add a new short section to the route has picked up some life, thanks to Cathy Young.

Businesses came and went. Coffee Culture closed unexpectedly and Stee Lee re-opened the establishment as Java Bay Café, only to reclose a week later. Now the building is seeing new life with the Daily Grind. Armor Inn closed after a short stint and Finnerty’s Tap Room now occupies the space with the newest eatery in town that feels like home. The latest rage downtown is the new “café” style outdoor liquor service. Now when you eat outside, you can enjoy a libation as well. Just stay behind the stanchions. Brick and Brew opened on Monroe, to the delight of pizza lovers everywhere. EBC expanded into Bemus Point and has plans for a microbrew and museum in Little Valley. Ellicottville Distillery opened, producing vodka and whiskey, and adding yet another locally produced libation. Holiday Valley was voted the #3 ski area in the East. And just to show that quality is not determined by size; Bike and Bean was voted the “Best Cheap Eats in a Ski Town,” also by Ski magazine readers.

Tuscan Moon was a success as always. What is arguably everybody’s favorite event was enhanced this year by the antics of Brian Dunkleman. As his career has grown, he has become a hometown hero. Mike Nugent provided his great voice to the proceedings, singing popular tunes from the 40’s through the 80’s. Fall Festival was a hit again, attracting the largest crowds and vendors ever. Everyone agreed it went very smoothly with no major trouble and just a few citations issued.

Looking forward to the new year, we can be sure the unique qualities that make Ellicottville such a great place will continue. As the phrase goes, “Doesn’t this place feel great!”