Ellicottville’s Year in Review

An Entertaining Year in Everyone’s Favorite Town

Story By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Well, another year has come and gone here in our little Town and Village. As always, entertainment was found in virtually every aspect of the life of the community. The Chamber’s events were reliably terrific, from the Summer Music Fest to Taste, to Fall Festival. Local politics provided a certain diversion with new faces on both boards and some spirited debates on the Village Board. The Town and Village have moved closer together, sharing some employees and positions.

In the spirit of moving together, perhaps the most significant story in local government was the creation of the combined Town/Village Director of Public Works. The new Director will be responsible for the roads in the Town and Village as well as the Village’s water and sewer systems. Niles Pierson won the job and will take his position sometime in March. He has been “attending,” via phone, Town and Village board meetings for the past several months. With the help of some prodding from the state, Ellicottville has been becoming a greener community. Two electric vehicle recharging stations have been installed at Town Center. At the moment, there are, at most, two electric vehicles registered in all of Cattaraugus County. But that will change. The Town performed several of what the state optimistically calls “high impact items” to comply with the Guv’s Clean Energy Initiative. Town/Village hall was outfitted with a new air conditioning system. Gone are the old ceiling fans in the upstairs meeting room. The new A/C helps keep the board meetings cool. Well, at least some of them.

However, things got a bit heated at some of the Village Board meetings. The big debate over the summer was the adoption of the Village’s Code of Ethics. New Trustee Spencer Murry introduced a provision to the proposed codes that prohibited any municipal official from nominating or discussing the placement of a family member on any village board. At the organizational meeting in May, the Mayor had nominated his wife to continue on the Village Planning Board. Heated debates over the need for the change ensued over the next two months, and in July the codes were adopted with the new restriction. By contrast, the Town Board adopted a similar Code of Ethics (without the nepotism clause) without so much as a word of debate.

New faces dotted the government landscape, Sherman Wilkens had his petition for re-election invalidated by the state on a technicality, forcing him to run as a write-in candidate. He lost to Spencer Murry. The board presented Mr. Wilkens with a plaque thanking him for his many years of service. In November John Zerfas was elected to the Town Board to take over Rick Jackson’s position; who did not run for re-election. Steve Crowley retained his Board seat. Kelly Fredrickson took over as Code Enforcement Office from the retired Tom Abritis. He also works for both the Town and Village. Both municipalities have gone in together to hire a grant writer. Diana Chihak from Upper Edge Consulting is beating the bushes looking for grant money to help both communities. One of the grants she’s applying for would help fund the EVGV Recreational Trail. The group announced its first physical manifestation of the trail with the completion of the entryway pergola by Town Center. Expect a ground-breaking ceremony sometime in 2018.

The Chamber of Commerce continues to be the glue that binds the community together. Between the Chamber and our two great ski areas (not forgetting the golf course, and Adventure Park) they bring visitors here to support our shops and restaurants. The Chamber itself spreads the word, bringing in travel writers from across the country to enjoy and write about the Town. In January, the Winter Blues Festival brings an extra dose of cool to our winter nights. Carol Fisher has revamped Mardi Gras and brought it back to its fun-loving glory. Taste of Ellicottville added new features with a “Chopped-style” cook-off competition between several local cooks. Everyone noticed the increased crowds over last year. Lacrosse came on the scene over the summer. The Chamber cleared the way for the tournament to use fields at the High School and Village Park. Altogether, the Chamber estimates the competition brought in about 30,000 people. The Summer Music Festival continues to be one of the highlights of the summer. Grand Funk Railroad played at the Holiday Valley venue until the place was just soggy with nostalgia. October turned into an actual Octoberfest with the Chamber promoting Fall Festival as well as an entire month of activities. John Nelson gets kudos for creating the ski tree on the lawn of the 1887 Building. A national TV news crew came out and covered it.

Each year it seems Ellicottville gains more national attention, either from travel writers, local and national TV or being featured in movies (two last year). More and more the world is hearing about our “Norman Rockwell” style “adventure” community. As we like to say, Ellicottville rocks!