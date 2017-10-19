Inside Business: Enix Salon

Aveda Exclusive Salon in Ellicottville

By Chad Neal

A new salon is now open in Ellicottville at 5 Washington Street in the Ellicottville Center by Kwik Fill and next to EVL INK tattoo parlor. Enix opened on October 3rd and owners Trina Phillipi and Hannah Clark are excited to be a new part of the Ellicottville business community. In a press release given to the Villager Phillipi is quoted saying, “We are strong, independent women and feel very confident about opening our own place in Ellicottville. We are excited to bring Aveda here and are sure everyone will love it!” The release also states the two bring 10+ years of experience, and provide an uplifting experience and relaxing atmosphere for their clients. Enix is an Aveda Exclusive Salon offering haircuts, perms, hair coloring, highlights, facial waxing, and more, as well as a wide selection of quality Aveda hair-care products.

The Villager caught up with Trina Phillipi and asked her about her and Hannah’s new endeavor here in this Bubble of Awesomeness:

The Villager (V): Where are you girls from? Where did you go to school? How long have you been into styling and cutting hair?

Trina Phillipi (TP): So, Hannah and I have a combined 15 years of experience in hair, all of which is Aveda trained. Hannah is from a small town in PA and went to school at Continental School for Cosmetology. I am from WNY and studied cosmetology at Ellicottville BOCES.

V: What inspired you to be beauticians?

TP: We have both been inspired to become stylists because we love being artistic.

V: What brought you to Ellicottville?

TP: We were brought to Ellicottville because we love the town and it’s community. It was a central location for our clients as well as our commute.

V: What are your specialties?

TP: Our specialties are hair-care and facial waxing. This includes haircuts for both men and women as well as balayage, highlighting, straightening and perms.

V: Do you have future plans as well?

TP: Enix has future plans in becoming an Aveda concept Salon that will carry skin care products as well as makeup. We love getting to know new people and give them the experience of Aveda. It is a wonderful product which is cruelty-free and all plant based. We look forward to sharing our Aveda knowledge and experience with everyone!

Enix owners Hannah and Trina also say “Enix provides attention to providing high quality products, combined with experience and up to date training, which removes the salon from the mass hair styling arena and into a small niche of elite salons. Enix is an exclusive Aveda Salon, offering facial waxing, in addition to cutting-edge hair styling and color. Clients will experience the “Royal Treatment” during each and every visit. Striving for excellence and always pursuing the goal to “Rise and Commit to a Higher Standard.” Set up an appointment and be treated like a V.I.P.”

To set up and appointment call Enix at 716-699-1108 or email them at enixsalon@gmail.com. They’re open Tuesday to Saturday and they have free wifi and free parking for customers. To see pricing check out their facebook page Enixsalon.