EVGV Trail Clears Hurdle

Rec. Trail Makes Strides Towards Construction

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

The Ellicottville Great Valley Recreational Trail has cleared several of many obstacles on its way to begin construction. In the path were such diverse problems as permits, landowners, wetlands, historical sites, and even bats. Town Engineer Mark Alianello has been working with the EVGV Trail committee to help get the project underway. Last year BOCES students under the direction of Terry Fuller built a pergola to serve as the entrance to the trail. But obtaining the proper permits to begin actually building the trail has been an uphill climb.

Mr. Alianello recently discussed the challenges the trail has had to overcome just to begin work on the first section of the walkway. Earlier in the year, he drew the first map showing the initial three-mile section between Town Center and the Tim Horton’s in the Gateway area of town on 219. The trail will have to cross some private property, making the first problem getting permission from those landowners for the tail to cross their property. Currently, all the affected owners have given verbal permission for the trail. Mr. Alianello described the rest of the challenges. “Our activities were going to impact a wetland as defined in the Army (Corps of Engineers) regulations. If you’re going to do any activities that are going to impact a wetland you have to get a permit.” A wetland scientist was hired to come out and determine the extent of the wetland. If a project will only affect less than one-tenth of an acre (about 4300 square feet), only a simple permit is needed. Alianello made adjustments to the preliminary route to get the path below the one-tenth impact. That’s one down.

But the Army Corps of Engineers determined the project would be going through an “archeologically sensitive area”. This required a sign off from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHIPO), who insisted an archeologist be hired to inspect the area for any ancient Native American settlements. An archeologist from the Seneca Nation inspected the area and declared the area settlement-free. SHIPO signed off on the archeological site release. That was two down.

Then the US Fish and Wildlife Service got involved. “They were concerned about a threatened species that has been seen in Cattaraugus County; the Northern Long-Eared Bat.” The bats nest in trees in the late spring and summer and the Wildlife Service doesn’t allow tree cutting while they are nesting. Some of the trees that will have to be cleared for the trail are preferred nesting trees for the bats. “They have an avoidance criteria, and if you meet the criteria, you can go ahead.” As a result, the trees will have to be cleared in the winter before March 31. The engineer informed the Corps the trail committee would abide by the Service’s avoidance criteria. “Then they issued our permit.” Three down.

Currently, Mr. Alianello has prepared grading releases to be signed by the property owners whose property the trail crosses. Once those are signed, the committee will be able to remove trees along the route and initial basic grading. Then the final detailed trail design will be done. Ongoing fundraising continues, but for now, the Engineer says the permit from “the Army Corps of Engineers was a huge hurdle, and it had a bunch of intermediate hurdles that were part of it. We’ve gotten by all of those now.” Four down, many more to go. The first noticeable sign of construction will be the removal of some trees, probably in March. A groundbreaking ceremony will likely happen sometime in the spring.