EVGV Trail First Steps

EVGV Recreational Trail Builds First Structure

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Last fall Terry Fuller’s class at BOCES started the first phase of construction of the entryway to the first section of the Ellicottville Great Valley Trail. Earlier the class had cut the timbers and trimmed the wood to make the uprights for the structure. In early October last year, Mr. Fuller took his class to the Nannen Arboretum where the trailhead will be. He instructed the class in setting the marker stakes that served to establish the post holes for the building. Contractor Kenny Hinman ran the post hole digger, while the students looked on. In a few hours, the first of the upright posts were in place. Later the class returned to erect the crossbeams and build the roof over the entryway. When completed the pergola will have a bench and a map of the trail system. The first part of the trail to be built is almost complete. Later this year Mr. Fuller’s class will return to complete the structure.

Groundbreaking for the first leg of the trail is expected later this year. Already the trail has been mapped out and the engineering done by Mark Alianello. The tail will start at the pergola at the Nannen Arboretum. It will proceed east along the lower part of the ridgeline, affording hikers a good view of the wetlands and the slopes at HoliMont. It will proceed towards 219 and come out just above the pond by Tim Horton’s.

When completed, the 15-mile set of trails will connect the Village to Great Valley, the mountain bike trails by Holiday Valley, and to the east the Holiday Valley Tubing park. A multi-use trail it will be available for walking, biking, and in winter cross-country skiing. The EVGV Trail Committee is planning their first fund-raiser for June 4th. The Ham and Turkey Raffle will be at the American Legion. Tickets will be available in April from committee members and various stores in the Village.