E’Ville is Fun in the Sun

Snow Making Capabilities Ensure Great Seasons

By Chad Neal

Ellicottville thrives in the winter, although we are a four-season resort town now and have been for quite some time. We are the resort town we are because of…yeah skiing. The sweet hills we have that face the north and keep snow well throughout the winter months have made for great conditions for sliding down these hills. Decades ago when folks in the area started shushing down their property and deciding to set up a way to get back to the top to do it again, Ellicottville started to become the small industrial town with visitors from out of town who enjoyed the skiing. When it snowed, folks from North, South, East and West would show up in the growing village and take up motel and hotel rooms and fill up the restaurants, to the chagrin of some of the townsfolk, but it proved a booming economy. The snow turned into pennies from heaven for the new investors in business in Ellicottville. But sometime mother nature can be fickle and not share in the crystalized precipitation, that’s when snowmaking had to become part of the system.

The news and weather reports are a flurry when the first snows of the season come here. Everyone gets excited for the ski season and gears up for the flood of visitors. Alas sometimes there is no white stuff on the ground. When it’s cold enough there will be mounds of snow on the ski resorts slopes, but it’s not something that the people from out of town see or even know. It can be such an enigma to some of the visitors that they even ask where the fake snow is stored in the off season. It’s really a simple process to create snow with the right temperatures, water and some chemical bacteria they use to help make the crystals from the frozen precipitation, snow and not just ice. When a winter doesn’t produce as much snow, skiing isn’t in the mind of the casual weekend skier. But those in the know, know when it’s cold there will be skiing.

The Villager queried both ski resorts about the amount of traffic that comes through when the real snow isn’t flying. Neither resort, Holiday Valley or HoliMont had specific data to share about the response to real snow, but both resorts responded to our interest.

Jane Eshbaugh from Holiday Valley answered in an email: “I don’t really have any data that I can share, but it is true, when we get snow we get more traffic. The best is when our market cities get a little snow too, but web cams are very helpful in getting the word out that we might have snow here when they don’t have any at home. Snowmaking is the unsung hero. It is what we rely on to create a base and last through warm spells. If we have to rely just on natural snow, we would have way fewer days of skiing. But when we get natural snow and they get some in the cities, that’s what brings the most people to the slopes. And then they enjoy the reliable snow that comes form the guns, where the snow from the sky keeps the surface soft and fluffy (and looks pretty to!)”

The Villager also talked with Greg Culver from HoliMont over the phone. He said, “Thank God for the investment in the infrastructure in snowmaking. Otherwise we’d be dead in the water. Winter is like that best friend, you love to death, but they are unreliable. When people see grass in their backyard, they think skiing is off the table.”

Greg also explained that the social media factor weighs in quite a bit. He stated that they can communicate with the members and public “regardless of what Mother Nature has to offer.”

The businesses in town rely on the winter months a lot and feel it when the snow that falls from the sky doesn’t come. All of the local folk know that the snow is being made at the resorts when it’s cold enough. At night, the noise from the blowing snow guns can be heard for miles around. However even though the slopes are white when the roads are grey and yards green, folks don’t think about skiing. They even make snow at the snow-tubing park on Rte. 242. The use of the internet and some media outlets helps to reassure the skiers that winter happens in Ellicottville with real snow or not. The snowmakers are a great bunch of guys that get out there and know where to put the huge piles (whales) of snow and the groomers come in and make the slopes smooth. It always makes for a nice thick base to keep the fluffy stuff from melting so quickly.

So, if it’s cold out, but you don’t see snow it doesn’t mean there is no skiing. There are many ways to find out about the situation on the slopes, by calling or checking out their websites. holidayvalley.com or holimont.com.