E’Ville On The Move

Expanding Businesses in the Village

By Chad Neal

As stated in many articles in the Villager newspaper, Ellicottville is ever evolving. Change is constant in this little resort burg and it has been documented to the fullest in the Villager. Three new changes are transpiring now in the village and involve some of the key players in the commerce we share in Ellicottville. Katy’s Cafe is moving down the street, The Law Offices of John C. Nelson are also moving to a new location and an addition to Adventure Bound onthefly has appeared. The Villager has caught up with these businesses and got the low down on the changes.

John Nelson answered some questions about his growth and move to his new location on Washington St. in the Ellicottville Inn building, utilizing space in the old restaurant area:

The Villager (V): What made you decide to move?

John Nelson (JN): When I started my own firm four years ago, it was just me renting a small desk from Kathleen (Moriarity) next door. Within a few weeks, I had a part-time assistant and within a few months I needed more space. I’m now at 4.5 employees and myself. We are bursting at the seems in the space we’re at now.

V: Who else if anyone is involved in your move?

JN: Josh Zolner from Apex Construction has been instrumental in the move. He has been more than accommodating and sees the vision I have for my space. So many contractors have always done it one way for so long they can’t break out of the way they’ve always done it. When he’s done, the space is going to be too cool for a law office. (lol)

My wife, Sam is also involved in the move. She has to watch me stress about the building issues and deal with double costs for a few months. She always brings me back to reality on everything.

Aaron Tiller from MDA Consulting Engineers has been very helpful with working with the Village. The Village has been very responsive and receptive to what I want to do. It probably helps that I’m not putting in a fourth floor adult bookstore and swingers club. (lol)

V: What is your law office about? What are your specialties?

JN: Well, there’s a ridiculous rule we aren’t allowed to call ourselves specialists, but So, I eSPECIALly focus in vehicle related offenses, DWI, Traffic, etc. Recently, I’ve moved back into civil litigation too. I’m very blessed to have a great staff; both of my legal assistants, Hayley and Chelsye have Bachelor’s Degrees in Criminal Justice. It helps to have those backgrounds when evaluating cases. My new attorney Stephanie Hale worked on Innocence Project type cases, so she brings that experience to the table.

Anyway, so we’re very excited about the move. Of course Kathleen Moriarity has been a great landlord and neighbor, and we’ll miss working right next door to her office, but the growth requires us to move. And if I’m ever lucky enough to stop being a lawyer, Sam and I have a really great secret idea for the space that will be great for the town. And I promise, it doesn’t involve a fourth floor or an adult bookstore.

Adventure Bound

Adventure Bound onthefly has added and additional department to their store on Washington Street. The Villager contacted an employee, Emily Arena and asked a few questions. The Villager asked “Who came up with the idea for Ellicottville Boot and Shoe? What is being offered? When did it happen? Why? Where is it located?”

Emily responded saying, “Ellicottville Boot and Shoe was created by John and Christy Rounds, owners of Adventure Bound onthefly…as a solution to the ever changing weather conditions and many variable outdoor activities in the area. The most important part of your body while on the trails, in and out of water or through rough winters, is your feet. When your feet are comfortable your body is best engaged in the activity at hand.

We have collected the best brands for our challenge, Sorel, Salewa, Chaco and Astral. Ranging from hiking boots to flip flops, water shoes to winter boots, the coverage is vast for the clients to choose many options to keep their feet happy.

We also carry Point 6 socks that are designed for your desires from running, everyday, hiking tech, and winter weather.

Super Feet Soles are offered to best accompany the shoes and get the most extreme comfort and life from the footwear. Every foot is vastly different, we can literally build the best shoe for the range of sizes and we will focus on providing the best experience with the gear on the market.”

Katy’s Cafe

The next move that will be noticed by many locals and visitors is Katy’s Cafe moving from their current locale on Washington Street two small blocks north to the building where Coffee Culture was, next to Madigan’s. The Villager caught up with Katy Arena, the proprietor of Katy’s and garnered some information from her. The Villager asked her why they were moving and Arena answered in an email response; “It just seemed like the right move. Our five-year lease is up at the end of spring at our current location. I do love our space, however it just became too small for our growing customer base. During weekends I am often asked ‘where is the rest of the dining room’ or ‘is this it’? Our current location only seats about 30/35. The new location should seat 60+ on the inside and there is plenty of room on the patio for seating as well. The availability of space and parking were key factors in our decision making process.”

Arena also said they are planning a tentative opening on June 2. With the growth the Villager asked about taking on new staff members and other changes, she replied thusly, “We are hoping to hire some new employees and extend our hours, especially during winter and summer seasons. In the future I am hoping to expand our coffee menu. We will be starting out with what we know and going from there

I want to say thank you to all of our customers. I would never have been able to do any of this with out all of you. We have grown so much over the last five years and I can’t wait to see what the next five will bring. I am really looking forward to the move and hope to see everyone at the new location enjoying breakfast on the patio.”