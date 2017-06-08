EVL Paddle Festival

Festival Coincidences with Mudslide Event Next Weekend

By Kerra Trivieri

Kicking off summer, Adventure Bound OnTheFly will host its second annual Paddle Festival at Holiday Valley’s Spruce Lake. This wet and wild event will begin on Saturday, June 17 at 2pm following the Ellicottville Mudslide Trail Run and close out at a second location – the Adventure Bound Demo Pond – on Sunday, June 18 from 10am-3pm.

“We created the event to celebrate the great paddling options in and around Ellicottville,” said Adventure Bound Founder John Rounds. “The festival brings together food, music, and kids’ events, as well as Stand Up Paddle (SUP), kayak, and fly fishing demonstrations.”

Saturday will provide the music stylings of cousins Zach Carr and Jonah Krull – natives of Tonawanda – beginning at 5pm. The duo will perform various cover songs ranging from pop and jazz to swing and big band genres. Carr and Krull love to perform all over Western New York and were nominated in 2016 as “Best Acoustic Act” by Artvoice Magazine.

In addition to the music, the weekend will also provide SUP yoga and fitness demonstrations, kids races with prizes, and much more – all for free admission.

“We are excited about this year’s expanded schedule,” added Rounds. “It showcases the new SUP/kayak rental center at Spruce Lake as well as our Demo and Paddle Center.”

Saturday’s attendees will also be able to enjoy the Hawaiian BBQ Food Truck with menu items such as BBQ chicken, crispy shrimp, and BBQ short ribs.

A new line of inflatable SUPs will also be introduced during the event, thanks to the creative minds of Ellicottville-based business SUPonthefly. These SUPs will assist the fly fishing community with its retractable box, which will allow the center fin to automatically retract in shallow water or when bumping up against rocks. This feature is very rare and SUPonthefly is one of the only manufacturers in the world to spotlight this technology.

Rounding out the weekend of fun will be Sunday’s musical performances by Molly & the Lavender Kings. These sibling musicians will play folk and jazz to close out Paddle Fest 2017.

Adventure Bound’s Demo Center is located near the corners of Route 219 and Route 242. For more information on this year’s Paddle Fest or other summer events, call 716-217-4047.