EVL Yurts – Rustic Camping

New & Unique Accommodations for Adventurous Visitors

By Chad Neal

Justin Dineen and Cait Geary have conspired to create a unique camping experience in Ellicottville. They just recently opened their first phase of EVL Yurts. Dineen describes, “A Yurt is a round collapsible structure with a lattice wall, acrylic sky light dome, and high-tech fabric walls”.

Dineen and Cait explain that EVL Yurts is a new and unique camping experience: “Yurts are considered by some as a “glamping” experience. With time that may be true with the campground, however right now with no electricity or running water, I consider it rustic.” Dineen also explained his idea for the campground started when he lived out west and worked at some campgrounds including ones with yurts. His idea sprouted in 2013 and he went through the proper steps to bring it to fruition. During that time he met Cait Geary who became the Administrative Creative Director of EVL Yurts. Cait took care of permits and paperwork along with adding her creative talents to the property. Together the couple has made EVL Yurts camping into a beautiful and rustic experience in a scenic and relaxing spot on 13 acres of land. The property is located off Route 219 north of the village about five miles across from Jackman Hill road and directly north of the building where Gypsy’s and Riley’s was located.

After he found and fell in love with the property, Dineen began searching for everything needed to get started and with Cait’s help the Yurts open this summer. The Army Corp of Engineers was consulted to put a bridge over the stream on the property. They also put in a road.

The first Yurt, they call “Yurtopia”, and has lodged its first campers. The 16-foot diameter structure has two beds in a bunk bed style. Along with some other furniture and décor the Yurt is a comfortable camping shelter. There are also two tent sites available to rent and an activity area as well. There is non-potable water for campers to use and a porta potty. The temporary toilet will be replaced by a composting bathroom facility and a bathhouse in the future along with other plans.

The grounds also include a communal fire pit area. Cait wrote, “We want people to bring their musical instruments and stories to share around the fire. Come as strangers, leave as friends.”

The grounds have a trail system to allow campers to hike the property. There is an area atop a ravine with a hammock to relax under the cool canopy of the hardwood forest. The campground’s rules state that no one under 21 can rent without parents, certain breeds of dogs are not allowed as per insurance rules, but they want to iterate they are very pet friendly. The cost to rent a Yurt is $60 a night and the tent sites are $25 per site a night. “We are pushing people to rent the entire property for $110 a night. That includes the Yurt, the tent sites, the activity area and the whole property up the hill 750 feet where the whole place takes on vibe of its own. “Rent the whole place and make it what you want.” RV’s are also allowed at EVL Yurts although there are no hook-ups.

EVL Yurts is in their beginning stage of development and Cait and Dineen are super excited to take on guests and hope that the campground will be a draw for many new campers. More information can be found on their Facebook page EVL Yurts or by calling Justin Dineen at 716-498-6467.