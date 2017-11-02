Fall Festival Evaluation

Meeting Looks at Best and Worst of Annual Festival

Story by John Thomas

As happens each year, the Village’s Special Events committee held a meeting to evaluate Fall Festival. The meeting, open to the public, was well attended, with about 30 people in chairs in the Town/Village Hall meeting room, additional people standing, and a dozen or so listening from the hallways. Special Events chair Spencer Murray opened the meeting by asking those who wished to speak to keep their comment short. John Northrup read a letter from his wife, Anne. She apologized for not being able to attend and suggested a special committee be established to study possible improvements to the event. She had set up a poll on surveymonkey.com. In the letter, she stated the survey had received 180 responses and contained “good data,” and suggested the committee use it to evaluate the festival. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian McFadden said the Chamber was there to listen to input from the community.

In general most of the comments were positive regarding the festival, but there were a few negative ones. There were some complaints about the traffic and public urination. There was concern about a group of motorcycles parked at the end of Monroe that would have been a problem had there had been an ambulance emergency. One woman complained a vendor was selling T-shirts that advocated killing politicians. She felt children shouldn’t see such messages. There was a complaint about a vendor selling items that could be bought at the Dollar Store and another about a woman selling toe-rings. Some people remembered the annual celebration had started as a fine-arts festival and had devolved into more of a crafts and drinking festival. One local businesswoman observed as long as there are beer tents and the bars are open, some people will come to drink.

But the majority of the comments were positive. Several merchants reported brisk sales during the weekend. In past years there have been comments about the “atmosphere changing” after dark to more of a party mood. However this year one woman commented she had walked around downtown at 11pm and felt perfectly safe. In general, most people felt the police had done a good job keeping control of the crowds. Officer in Charge Don Auge said the crowd had been better behaved than in the past nine or ten years. He said there were two fights and 15 ambulance calls, but added most of the ambulance calls had been heat related. One Monroe merchant said of the fest “I love it.” There was a comment that five years ago the event was much different (more negative) and that the Chamber and Village had been working diligently to improve the experience. Another man noted Fall Festival is a good experience and there are not as many problems as years ago. One gentleman expressed thoughts that probably were on the minds of most of the attendees. He asked, “What are the parameters of a successful event? Who is seeing the profit? The beer sellers? The retailers? The realtors? The restaurants?”

Arleen Solly addressed the group saying the event hasn’t been an art show for several years. She added, “We’ve seen it change.” At this point, Village Mayor John Burrell said art shows have been having trouble for years (apparently indicating attendance). He said this year saw the “largest, best-behaved crowd we’ve ever had.” He said the chamber could have put out a thousand port-a-potties and there still would have been a public urination problem. He said he noticed an increase in families and children in strollers this year. He pointed out the money taken in goes to the Chamber, and in turn, the Chamber donates to the Library, the food pantry, the Alley Catz and others. Also, the Holiday Valley ski patrol uses Fall Fest for a beer tent fundraiser, and the Historical Society has increased visitors to the museum. Burrell concluded, “Everybody wants it to be perfect, but it can’t be.” Dennis Eshbaugh from Holiday Valley spoke last, acknowledging the “really hard work” the Chamber puts into the event. He said the businesses and the area as a whole benefit from the festival, and added: “The Community should be appreciative.”