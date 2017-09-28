Fall Festival Next Weekend

42nd Annual Fall Festival is Right Around the Corner

Ellicottville, NY – As if the leaves changing colors and painting the hills aren’t enough of a reason to come out and visit Ellicottville in the fall, the 42nd Annual Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival will take place Oct. 7 and 8, bringing 300 vendors, a food court, and a carnival to the streets of the village.

No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find it at the Ellicottville Fall Festival. Come out and grab some great food to eat as you check out the vendors, displaying everything from crafty gifts, and manufactured goods. Buy that piece of art to make your home or office complete, upgrade your ski gear at the ski swap, it all happens right here!

All the festivities get under way Saturday morning at 10am, when the vendors open for business and the food on Jefferson Street is served! Kids can enjoy carnival rides in the Washington Square parking lot, next to Subway, at 11am.

The fun and festivities aren’t just in the Village. Head about a mile south, to Holiday Valley, to take in the sights and sounds, even the cuisine, at what has been voted the Third Best Resort in the East by Ski Magazine. At 10am, why not start the weekend off with a refreshing 5K run? Runners and walkers alike can participate in the annual Holiday Valley event. Registration can be found on the Holiday Valley website, under the Fall Festival page. Starting at 11am, a chairlift ride to the top of Spruce Lake ($7 per person) will give a great view of the fall foliage throughout the valley. Mardi Gras Xpress will open at noon for a slightly different view ($7 per person, $20 for a family of four). Not to mention, each lift will take riders to great live music and food on top of the hills. Music and food will also be going on at the base of the hill at the Cabana Bar and John Harvard’s as well. Music starts at noon. The same thing happens Sunday, except for the morning run. With all that’s going on, Sky High Aerial Park and the Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster will be in full operation throughout the weekend. Call (716) 699-4444 for details and reservations.

Head just a mile west of the village and you’ll have a great vantage to enjoy North America’s largest private ski area, HoliMont, before the snow flies. HoliMont’s Exhibition Express lift will take riders up the hill on Saturday, October 7 from 11-4pm, for those looking for more than one view of the foliage.

“Fall Festival is our largest, and oldest festival in the Village,” Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Brian McFadden, said. “It is, of course, an economic driver for the Ellicottville area, but the rest of Cattaraugus County benefits from the weekend as well as we fill most of the hotel rooms within 30 miles It is estimated that over $50,000 is raised by local charities as well.”

Looking for an easy way to get to and from Holiday Valley during the event? Take the shuttle bus. For $3 a person, riders will be taken from St. Mary’s Church, at the corner of Jefferson Street (Route 219) and Martha Avenue, to all points toward the Holiday Valley Main Lodge from 10am-7pm. The shuttle bus then runs from the area on Washington Street in front of M&T Bank until 3am on Saturday, Midnight on Sunday.

Started in 1975 to get people into the budding ski town of Ellicottville as the winter merchandise was coming into the stores, Fall Festival has bloomed into a festival that brings in more people than organizers can count and bolsters the village’s business base to keep Ellicottville the exciting yet quaint year-round village it has become.

Shuttle Schedule: Saturday October 7, 2017 10am to 3am. Sunday October 8, 2017 10am to Midnight. For Taxi Service call 716-375-TAXI (8294) Please remember, no alcohol is allowed on the buses or in taxis.

About Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce: The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce provides advocacy, promotional and benefit solutions for its members – setting the standard for excellence in member service, community collaboration, business growth while achieving a high quality of life in Ellicottville and the surrounding area. We foster and promote business with our members while stimulating local economic growth. For more information about the Ellicottville chamber of Commerce, including membership, please visit http://www.ellicottvilleny.com.