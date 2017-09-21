Falling Leaves Festival

2017 Salamanca-Seneca Event Next Weekend

40th annual Salamanca-Seneca Falling Leaves Festival will take place next weekend, September 29-October 1 at Jefferson St. Park in Salamanca. Experience Seneca Culture and Heritage and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage. Started as a way to promote the culture of the Seneca Nation of Indians, as well as the relationship between the nation and the City of Salamanca, the celebration will have a cultural aspect with demonstrations of Seneca arts, food and entertainment. Admission and Carnival Rides are Free.