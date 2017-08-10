Fine Art & Memorabilia

Picasso, Lennon, Nicklaus & More to Be Auctioned at Merritt Estate

By Lori Humphreys

On the evening of Thursday, August 17, Merritt Estate Winery, 2264 King Road, Forestville, NY will host an art auction to benefit Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care, formerly Hospice Chautauqua County. The Evening of Fine Arts and Wine begins at 6pm with a preview of the 75 – 100 items which will be auctioned beginning at 7pm.

“We wanted to do something a little different to raise money for Hospice and art and wine go together,” Merritt Estate Winery owner Bill Merritt said.

Azalea Fund Raising Auctions, Atlanta, Georgia, will provide the art and sports and music memorabilia. Works by Salvatore Dali, Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso and Disney will be available. Bob Romeo, Azalea Fund Raising Auctions owner and auctioneer, said that the auction will feature a guitar signed by Jimmy Buffett, one signed by all five Eagles, including Glen Frey, and a microphone signed by Taylor Swift. He said that the guitars are framed in a shadow box ready for hanging. There are also two putters, one signed by Arnold Palmer, the other by Jack Nicklaus.

Romeo said that all items come with a certificate of authenticity and interested buyers may email him at bobromeo@bellsouth.net or phone 770-226-9190. His website is www.azaleafundraisingauctions.com.

The Merritt Estate Winery began as a family venture in 1976 and continues as a family venture. Bill is proud of the Winery’s 14th position in the state’s more than 400 wineries. He is also proud that the winery’s most popular wine, Bella Rosa, won best of class and double gold medals in this Spring’s Pacific Rim and San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competitions.

The Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care, formerly Hospice Chautauqua County, changed its name in 2016. What began as a volunteer organization in 1981 now employs 59 full – time and serves an average daily census of 84. Its office is located at 20 Fairmont Ave., Lakewood, NY.

Guests will have wine, hors d’oeuvres and refreshments during the preview and auction. Tickets are $10 per person. For reservations please call 888-965-4800 or email bill@merrittestatewinery.com.