Food & Art in Olean

Taste of Olean and Art in the Park

By Emily Knitter

The 67th Annual Art in the Park and the 26th Annual Taste of Olean is set for this Sunday, July 23rd from 11am-5pm. The Taste of Olean is a festival filled with great food and entertainment. Admission to the event is free, you simply pay as you eat! Art in the Park, sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Arts Council, held in conjunction with the Taste, is a juried fine arts show with a long standing tradition of showcasing the finest art in southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

For the ‘Tastes’ segment of the event, restaurants will be presenting “tastes” of foods, not whole meals or sandwiches – smaller portions with affordable costs between 50 cents and $3.50.

The Olean Theatre Workshop will be hosting a Taste of Talent showcasing local talent entertainment. There is a children’s area with inflatables from the Olean Family YMCA, — The Y will sell the all day jump wristbands for $6 each with a family pass $20 up to 5 kids. Eric Jones will be on site with his famous Caricature drawings. Balloon animals and face painting will also be available.

Also, Jamestown Community College Alumni Association will host the third Marketplace @ The Taste during the event. Marketplace is showcasing locally produced fruits and vegetables as well as packaged sauces, honey, mixes, jams, jellies, pies, cheeses, and more.

“Bring a little cash, try to do as many tastes as you can, and check out the art,” said Meme Yanetsko, a member of the Taste committee. There are demos and music entertainment as well as a chalk drawing contest; it’s only $5 to enter and you might win a prize. “Overall, Taste is just a nice casual day to meet up with friends,” Meme concluded.

The eleventh annual Hospitality Wall of Fame will be awarded at the Taste. The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/ hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so.

New this year, The Rehabilitation Center will be hosting a Lawn BOCCE ball tournament during the Taste / Art. The tourney will start at 11am. Registration is $50 per team of two, which includes $12 in Taste food/beverages. There will be a cash prize to the winning team. For more information on the Bocce, please call 716-375-4730.

Genesee Valley Central School are bringing back ROBO-JAGs– where the team creates robots that are then entered into competitions. The robots will be on hand at the event.

The Taste of Olean is co-sponsored by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, its 49 Corporate Sponsors, and National Grid Co.

Visit www.oleanny.com under their “events” page for more information.