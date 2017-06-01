Free Adventure Clinics

Outdoor Adventure Series at Allegany State Park

Want to learn how to Geo-cache, kayak, paddle board, fly fish or mountain bike? Allegany State Park is offering informative, hands- on FREE clinics through December. Join them the first Wednesday of every month as various outdoor enthusiasts share their knowledge and passion of their favorite activity. The series will be held at the new Quaker Bath House or the Summit Warming Hut, depending on the activity. With miles of trails, serene lakes, and natural beauty everywhere it is hard not to find an activity to enjoy. The Outdoor Adventure Series will introduce you to more fun things to do in Allegany- Western New York’s Playground.

Each program will last approximately 1.5 hours. Registration is not required. For more information please contact the Environmental Education/ Recreation Department at 716-354-9101 ext. 236 or AlleganySP@parks.ny.gov

