Gado Gado Anniversary

Celebrating 20 Years; Ever Wonder what Gado Gado Means?

By Carol Fisher

It’s been twenty years that we Ellicottville natives and tourists have walked past the sign in front of the enticing store, and probably answered the invitation of the lovely window displays and ventured in. Owner and Ellicottville native, Suzie Mentley Roberts, invites everyone to do just that on this Saturday, between 6 and 8pm, for a 20th anniversary party. Although it may look a little like an early Christmas party, do not be confused by the decorations. This is truly a celebration of the small-town gal “makes good” and a huge, warm, heart-felt thank you to all the faithful Gado Gado customers and friends who have supported them from the moment the store opened its doors in 1997.

A 1987 graduate of ECS, Suzie ventured away from the protective small town environment, went off to college and then to Martha’s Vineyard for summer restaurant work. You see, in the early 90’s, Ellicottville was still getting her tourist town legs under her, with sleepy summers, mud seasons, and then, finally, skiing and tourists! It’s hard to imagine that 25 years ago we were just coming of age, with limited off-season trade. The charming stories like Suzie’s remind us of our shared history in our beloved sweet Ellicottville.

Suzie made many friends away from home, one of whom had signed up to teach English as a second language in Japan. Her first year in Japan, she sent Suzie (at that time in Mexico) a note saying there was an opening at her school … would she be interested? Suzie didn’t hesitate. Within 30 days, needing a “real” job and wanting to unleash her yen for travel, Suzie was at work in her new teaching assignment after bidding everyone sayounara back home in sweet Ellicottville.

As time went on, Bali beckoned, so when she had a holiday, Suzie unwittingly stepped into her future. She fell in love with Bali and eventually with her beautiful baby girl, Somara Mentley who traveled with mom back to Bali after her birth. Together they repeatedly journeyed to this beautiful paradise, establishing a company to create a line of handmade women’s and children’s clothing which she brought to Ellicottville and her new store, Gado Gado. Then, thirteen years ago, pregnant with her son, Xander Roberts, life got a bit more complicated so the clothing line was discontinued and trips to their bliss were for family pleasure only. I know it is difficult to picture the sacrifices her husband, Donald, and her children make to indulge Suzie’s desire to go back there, but she tells this writer they do it without complaining. Imagine!

Suzie’s discerning eye and a quest for unique, ethnically influenced goods was filled by many suppliers here in the United States doing business in Africa, Nepal, Central and South America, Asia, Australia, France, Taiwan and anywhere on the globe she finds interesting items, many of which are fair trade, or produced as if they were, by reputable start-ups and established small businesses. For example, she carries handmade headbands, part of the profits from which, when sold, provide three meals for a needy family. Other fair trade or the like businesses support educational and empowerment opportunities for women. And, she carefully selects her merchandise so that she can stay within an agreeable price point for her mixed customer base, which ranges from age 14 through the 80’s. Her customers come from Olean, Allegany, Limestone, and Bradford as well as Toronto, Buffalo suburbs and the like. Although her Vietnamese hand-dyed silk scarves run $49, other scarves in the store may sell for $18. Step into GadoGado to find an eclectic array of clothing, scarves, jewelry, ceramics, straw cowboy hats, accessories, shaped felt hats, knit cloches, canvas jackets, fleece ponchos, vegan leather handbags and, and, and…

On Saturday, you will meet Suzie’s staff of seven ranging in age and outlook from 18 to 60ish. Although willing to help you select that perfect item, they are of one mindset that the most important thing they offer is customer service. Locals will want to stop and say hello to her mom, Donna Bellanca and Ron Preston whom Suzie can always count on in a pinch, along with her sisters, Ann Marie, Meghan, and Elke. It may seem like an awful lot of people in the mix, but, you know what they say…it takes a village.

Oh, yes, the name Gado Gado fits right into the spirit of the mixture of items and people that make it the distinctive location that it is. After all, gado gado in Indonesian means, mix, mix.