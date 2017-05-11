GeoBash XII at ASP

12th Annual Allegany State Park GeoBash XII

The 12th annual gathering of geocachers in beautiful Allegany State Park has been announced. ASP Geobash XII (ASPGB XII)will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 8am-8pm.

The weekend starts on Thursday night when the organizing committee will be hosting an informal “Pizza & Mountain Pies” event to thank those that help out with setting up the event grounds and to welcome early comers to the park. The annual Meet & Greet Bonfire event hosted by the Allegheny Rangers will be held again on Friday night. The musicians,

‘The Very Amazing Gentlemen”, were a huge hit last year, and they enjoyed the event so much, they are coming to entertain us all again. On Saturday, the ASPGB XII event will take place at Camp Allegany. We have plenty of activities planned. Along with lots of new geocaches it should be a busy weekend. Sunday will be the traditional FREE pancake & sausage breakfast to get everyone up and going, and clean up the event grounds.

Come and stay the weekend or the day. Allegany State Park is beautiful all year ’round, but springtime is an extra special season. The trees, the animals, and the flowers are all things that are part of the GeoBash experience. There are many beautiful spots in the park and it’s no coincidence that there are geocaches located in strategic spots all over the park.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.facebook.com/Allegany-State-Park-GeoBash-85423658079/.