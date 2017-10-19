Ghost Hunt In E’Ville

Haunted 1829 Ellicottville Town Hall Ghost Hunt

Join Paranormal Walks for an exclusive tour of the Town Hall in Ellicottville. This is the one located on the corner of Washington St. and Jefferson St. Half of the proceeds to benefit the Ellicottville Historical Society.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017, will host a ghost hunt inside of historic Ellicottville Town Hall, $20 per person. Here is the schedule for the night: 6:30pm– Registration, 7pm – Lecture on Haunted Ellicottville and the history of the Town Hall / discussion of rules for the ghost hunt. 7:30 – Ghost hunters break up into small groups to gather evidence. 9pm- Reassemble to examine evidence and enjoy some refreshments. 9:30pm – Return to any “hot spots” that need further investigation

After the hunt is over all evidence will be posted the Ellicottville Historical Society Facebook page including evp recordings, videos, or pictures that are produced from the hunt. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own ghost hunting equipment, and take plenty of pictures on your cameras. Equipment will be on hand to use as well including a full spectrum camera.

Everyone will hunt at their own risk. Included with admission will be refreshments and ghostly wristbands.

Ellicottville Town Hall was built in 1829, as the Cattaraugus County Court House. It is a two-story brick structure built on a limestone foundation. The building features a distinctive cupola. Much of the original interior was destroyed by a fire in 1969. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

For more information on this event please visit facebook: Ellicottville Historical Society