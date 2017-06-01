Girl’s Getaway Weekend

Weekend Retreat for Girls in Ellicottville this Weekend

June 2&3 the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce offers great things for a woman to do in and around Ellicottville.

Girl’s Getaway Weekend has been brought back to show women all the great things they can do, with a special bonus in self-improvement to help enjoy the recreational options.

For the base registration fee of $250, you’ll be all set for a Friday night reception party at Ellicottvillas with all kinds of great surprises. Saturday, you’ll be able to enjoy activities like essential oils classes, canvas and cocktails, yoga and brews, even a dinner and guest speaker. For nominal fees, there’s plenty more to do. Register online (www.ellicottvilleny.com) and get ready for the fun of a women’s getaway weekend! Bring the friends, make more. It’s all why we like to say, Ellicottville. Easy to find. Hard to leave.

When you register for the weekend you will also be registered for a chance to win TWO nights for you and up to five of your friends at EllicottVillas! The rental fee is waived. All you have to pay is the $150 cleaning fee for the room and it’s yours for the weekend!

Friday Night-Welcome Reception at Ellicottvillas

Saturday The Best of Essential Oils – Nature’s Remedy – 9:45 a.m. Brunch – Finnerty’s – 10:30 a.m. Canvas N’ Cocktails – Cadillac Jack’s – 11 a.m. Yoga & Brews – Ellicottville Brewing – 1 p.m. The Best of Mixology – Villaggio – 2 p.m. Dinner & a Guest Speaker – TBD – 5:30 p.m.

Additional Activities that carry additional fee: Saturday- Historical Walk of Ellicottville – Village – 8 a.m. – $15. Hot Yoga – Groove Fitness – 8:30 a.m. – $15. Meditation Yoga – TBA – 8:30 a.m. – $15. Group Golf Lessons – Holiday Valley – Noon – $10. Pucker Up Lip Scrubs – Daff – 3 p.m. – $15. Wine Tasting and Cheese Pairing – Winery of Ellicottville – 3:15 – $15. Become a Scarf Fashionista – Ava Grace Fashions – 3:30 p.m. – $20 (includes a scarf!).

Here are a couple more things Holiday Valley has to offer for the weekend:

Get TWO (2) rides for the price of one on the Mountain Coaster. Show your Girl’s Getaway Weekend bracelet at Sky high harness Shop.

Receive $10 off the Aerial Adventure Park (Price will be $44). CALL for their Sky High reservations (699-4444) and mention they’re part of the Girl’s Getaway Weekend and show your bracelet for the discount.

Several of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce’s Lodging Partners around Ellicottville have offered packages, especially for our Girl’s Getaway Weekend visitors. Check them out and see what’s available for you and your friends for this great weekend!

ERA Team VP has several great properties available at special rates for Girl’s Getaway Weekend. Head over to their Specials page and see what fits your group’s needs. https://www.myteamvp.com/vacation-rentals/special-offers

The Inn at Holiday Valley has rooms for $139, a 20% discount for the weekend, and a Tamarack Deluxe Hotel Room is only $149! Head to their page to reserve your room now! https://www.inntopia.travel/Ecomm/Package/Package/1770422/enUS/?packageid=36203&promocode=womensweekend

The Wingate by Wyndham, right in the center of the Village, has a special $299 rate for two nights during the Girl’s Getaway Weekend. Head over to their page to reserve your room! http://www.wingatehotels.com/hotels/hotel-overview?propId=WG30500&rate_code=LKSE

The Ilex Inn is offering a 10% discount for Friday and Saturday night stay as well. Book your room! http://www.ilexinn.com/

For more information on this event please visit http://www.ellicottvilleny.com/event-calendar/ellicottville-womens-weekend/.