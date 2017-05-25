Girls Getaway Weekend

Revamped Event Takes Place Next Weekend

By Kerra Trivieri

Ladies from all over Western New York are invited to spend a weekend of pampering, relaxation, and recreation in and around the village of Ellicottville. Girls Getaway Weekend will kick off on Friday, June 2 and continue through Saturday, June 3 with multitudinous activities throughout both days.

“Originally, the event started in 2007 and ran until 2011,” said Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Membership and Events Manager Barb Pump. “It was created to focus on women’s issues, activities, and interests.”

Revamped and back in Ellicottville, this year’s Getaway will begin with a welcome reception at EllicottVillas, located on Route 242 East. The reception will include hors d’oeuvres and wine and beer tastings as well as a gift bag to start the weekend off right.

Saturday will commence with the “Best of Essential Oils,” before a delicious brunch with mimosas at Finnerty’s Tap Room.

“The Best of Essential Oils will be an informative class with the ability to do a ‘make and take,’ Pump said. “The women will also have an opportunity to learn how to make different cocktails later on like a Grapefruit Champagne Mojito and a French Pear Martini.”

Other perks that are included in the weekend package are yoga classes, shopping specials, karaoke at Madigan’s, Sky High and much more.

Girls Getaway Weekend will be a great way to get together with girlfriends and do some exciting activities around good company.

“We are still looking to accomplish the same goals as in previous years,” added Pump. “We want women to come and participate, engage, educate, have fun, and create memories.”

The deadline for registration is Monday, May 29. Registration can be completed online at www.ellicottvilleny.com and costs $125 total. Registration for the weekend will also automatically enter you for a chance to win a two-night stay with up to five friends at EllicottVillas.

For more information on the event, visit http://www.ellicottvilleny.com/ or call 716-699-5046.