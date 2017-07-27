Grease the Musical

Local Actors Bring Story to Life at Salamanca Theater

By Sharon Turano

Cast members of Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s production of “Grease: The Musical” not only want audiences to know about summer loving at the halls of Rydell High School in the 1950s, they are also having a blast at putting on the musical.

Salamanca’s Ray Evans Seneca Theater will play host to “Grease: The Musical” at 7pm Aug 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2pm Aug 6 and 13. Audiences will be treated to hits such as “Grease Lightning,” and “You’re the One that I Want,” at the Main Street theater.

It is where Austin Schapp and Aline Wintermantel have spent countless hours this summer rehearsing for the production.

“It’s a cult-classic; It’s so beloved by people”, said Wintermantel, who plays Sandy. “It’s a great opportunity to see it brought to life,” she said about “Grease,” adding audiences can be “immersed” in the production. For instance, she said, “I’m a New York Sandy.”

“I love the environment and want the theater to grow,” said Schapp, a 2013 Randolph High School graduate, who plays Danny.

“He’s like the prince charming of the 50s”, said Schapp about the character he has found it fun to play. Schapp said Danny does a lot Schapp normally wouldn’t, so he had to learn a lot about the 50s, even going bowling in order to fit the character.

“I like wearing the leather jacket”, he admitted. Wintermantel said she has found her own challenges in the production: learning to slap boys.

The two have also learned set building, communication and have gained confidence from their experience.

Schapp said he appreciates Salamanca having a theater to provide a space for such learning, no matter what age the characters are. For instance, he said, he has learned to stay in character, while singing, dancing and more; Wintermantel agreed.

“I love the history of the theater,” she said, adding she also loves working with the people at the theater, crediting them for bringing her “out of her shell.”

“We’re a group of different people, but we all love theater and productions here”, she said. The two would encourage others to get involved. For instance, Schapp said, he hears about others involved in negative habits such as drugs or alcohol and urges them to come to the theater instead.

“I want to have a positive influence in the community”, said Schapp with Wintermantel adding she gets a “rush” from performing and improving herself.

The two cam be seen performing at the theater this August, when “Grease: The Musical” is performed at Salamanca’s Ray Evans Seneca Theater.