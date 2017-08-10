Gus Macker 2017

3-on-3, 3-Day Event in Olean Next Weekend

America’s largest outdoor basketball tournament will be held in Olean August 18-20, 2017. The 3-day event, organized by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, is open to players of all ages and experience levels who are computer-matched by age, height and experience so that all participants can be competitive. The event, first held in Lowell, Michigan in 1974, is a family festival with food and music along with the basketball competition.

Courts will be positioned on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street, with food and retail vendors setting up in the Olean Center Mall/Key Bank parking lot. The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball. Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.

Gus Macker Olean is proud to announce that it has 181 teams registered. That means the City of Olean will expect an influx of more than 3,500 people just at the Gus Macker alone — 724 players, more than 240 volunteers, plus 2-3,000 spectators, parents, family and friends!

Team registration will take place from 4-7pm at the Covered Wagon Offices, 528 North Barry Street, Olean. The Gus Macker Olean committee encourages all local players to register Friday. Saturday registration continues from 7am-noon.

The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 50 corporate partners of the Chamber. They fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town. Organizers also are looking for volunteers to keep score, serve as referees, assist with water and food distribution, and help set up and tear down. To volunteer or for more information, please contact the Chamber at 716-372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.