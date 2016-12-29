Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL

Joe Louis Walker’s Grammy Nominated Blues at Balloon’s, Jan. 6

By Chad Neal

Friday January 6th at Balloons restaurant and Nightclub, Joe Louis Walker will be performing his Grammy Nominated contemporary blues for the crowd on hand. Walker is also a Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist and Vocalist and he is also a four-time Blues Music Award winner and “celebrates a career that exceeds a half a century”. In his bio page on his website joelouiswalker.com he said, “I’d like to be known for the credibility of a lifetime of being true to my music and the blues. Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures, than from my success. but that’s made me stronger and more adventurous and helped me create my own style. I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”

Walker’s bio page tells a lot about the blues guitarist/ vocalist. The Villager caught up with Walker through John Lappen of Lappen Enterprises.

The Villager: What are your roots?

Joe Louis Walker: My musical roots come from my mother and father who came from the South. They listened to a lot of music. Their music of choice was blues and gospel and then I started listening to rock n roll. A lot of my family members also played and sang music. I have my family to thank for getting me involved with music because I’ve been surrounded by music from a young age. It seems inevitable I ended up in music as a career.

V: Your influences?

JLW: I started playing guitar when I was eight years old. I soaked up everything from the blues to gospel to jazz to rock. I have been influenced by gospel…the Almighty Clouds of Joy and the Soul Stirrers…the blues.. Freddy King, BB King, Muddy Waters…all of the great blues masters….and in rock n roll… Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Stones ..in Jazz.. John Coltrane, Kay Starr, Larry Coryell. I admire artists who have an original vision and can articulate it on their own terms. There are so many artists I admire and I have been fortunate to perform with many of them… John Lee Hooker, Buddy Miles, Otis Rush, Willie Dixon, Jimi Hendrix…there’s so many. I’ve been blessed.

V: When did you decide Blues was your gig?

JLW: I never did make a conscious decision to follow the blues. The blues kind of found me. When I was younger, my cousins had a band and we played all kinds of music and I eventually started to listen to a lot of blues. Although I did initially delve into blues headfirst as initial love of music developed, I eventually found my path heading towards gospel music. For many years I devoted myself to performing gospel music. But the blues has always had a strong hold on me- once it gets you in it’s grip, it’s hard to escape….(laughs). I gravitated back towards the blues in the mid-80s and that has been my primary form of musical expression these days although I still love to play gospel, rock and jazz as well. I just love music.

V: What brings you to Ellicottville?

JLW: Touring, of course, and I like to play places I’ve never played before. I believe this is the first time I’ve played here and I’m looking forward to it.

V: Who have you played with recently that is most memorable?

JLW: Well, off the top of my head include Joe Bonamassa, Derek Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Slash…B.B. King was a good friend of mine. I sometimes do shows dedicated to his music. I was part of a spectacular tribute concert to B.B. on September 1 in Los Angeles. All of the people I just mentioned performed at this wonderful event. It was an amazing night of music and a great tribute to a dear friend of mine.

V: Where have you travelled around the world?

JLW: As I like to say, everywhere from Paris, Texas to Paris, France…everywhere from Birmingham, Alabama to Birmingham, England. I think a better question to ask would be, where haven’t I been? (laughs)

V: What is your goal with every show you perform?

JLW: My goal is to, of course, be sure that the people who pay to come out to see me have an enjoyable evening. As with all artists, we’re nothing without our loyal fan base. That’s my number one priority. But I also like to make sure my band is always enjoying itself as well…that I continue to challenge them to play up to the best of their abilities and for them to have fun doing it. And I always do my best to see that the venue has a positive experience when they work with me. It’s not just about making me happy, I’ve got lots of other folks to whom I’m responsible where I need to show up every night and be the best I can be.

Talent such as Joe Louis Walker coming to Ellicottville has become something that Balloons is known for. Joe Louis Walker is going to blow away the crowd at Balloons on January 6th. You can find out more about him on his website and more info on the show by calling Balloons Restaurant and Nightclub at 716-699-4162.