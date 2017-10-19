Halloween in Ellicottville

Spooky Fun For Everyone October 28 – 31

Halloween is celebrated by adults in Ellicottville next Saturday, October 28 beginning with the EVL Halloween Half Marathon and 5K beginning at 11am. The fun continues throughout the night with all the hot spots in town offering music and costume contests. On Tuesday October 31, All Hallows Eve, the ECS costume parade will take place at noon down Washington Street. The candy collecting and games roll into the night with the Rotary Club of Ellicottville and The American Legion Kids’ Halloween Party from 6-8pm at the American Legion on Maples Road in Ellicottville. The large room at the legion is stock full of games and spooky decorations to make it super fun and scary for everyone that goes. A hayride travels the spooky dark hollows during the party and there will be enough candy to fill up every kids’ candysack.

There will also be trick-or-treating in the Village.