Halloween in Ellicottville

Always a Spook-tacular Time in Ellicottville

By Chad Neal

Halloween is like the beginning of the holiday season, and the reason for it is to shoo away evil so we can celebrate our holidays without the influx of said negative spirits. We dress in costume to scare them away and confuse the devils and we have a lot of fun doing it. Especially here in Ellicottville, the holiday draws people from all around because of the renowned night life and Halloween parties. The weekend before Halloween and Halloween night itself has a great number of folks dressed up to party and scare away the spooks as well as fun for the kids at the legion and throughout the Village.

The parties in Ellicottville start Friday night and include live music, DJs, costume contests and lots of fun.

Friday night, the 27th, Finnerty’s Tap Room is having their Halloween party with live music at 9pm. The Rust Belt Girls will be singing to the delight of the crowd, and all the staff will be dressing up in costume as they are having their employees party that night too. They are also having a contest and the winner gets $100 gift certificate or bar tab. They will be having free giveaways all night too.

Saturday the 28th is EVL Halloween Half Marathon and 5k with lots of runners, some dressed for the holiday. At the end of the race they will be at the Ellicottville Brewing Company. As the runners finish the foot race they will be officially greeted on Monroe Street by DJ John Nelson who is emceeing and spinning tunes for the event.

Saturday night will also be a spectacle in the village for sure. The main nightlife hot spots will be throwing down the Halloween shin digs inviting all costumed folks to come scare the spooks away and party. Balloons Restaurant and Night Club will start out their party at 6:30 with Randle and the Midnight Scandals to usher in the evening and at 9:30 the DJ will be spinning all the popular tracks and emceeing the costume contest at midnight. Rachel Page, manager at Balloons told the Villager that registration is from 11-11:30 for the contest and the prizes this year are $200 for 1st place, and 2nd and 3rd place each receive a $50 Balloons gift card. Madigan’s will be popping the lid to the Haunted upstairs for their annual Halloween Party with scary surprises and 2 DJs spinning all night to get the booty moving and waking the dead. The decorations are always spectacular for the party at Madigan’s with all the bartenders and bar backs dressed in great costumes. Be on the look out for scary things popping out at you for this fun party; both floors will be open and scary. A costume contest will also be held at the witching hour with a $100 first prize in cash, and $50 bar tab for 2nd and $25 bar tab for 3rd place, with costumes being judged by the bartenders and staff. The Gin Mill will also be inviting all the costumed people for a contest Saturday night too as Joe Wagner brings his brand of rock classics to life and he will also be announcing the winners of their contest around the midnight hour. Prizes will include cash prizes and bar tabs as well. The whole village will be a glow this Halloween weekend and costumed people will be all over the streets. All sorts of surprises will be popping up in the village.

Starting Friday night at Finnerty’s and all day long Saturday with the EVL Halloween Half Marathon and the parties at night this holiday will be sure to keep the evil spirits away as we usher in our favorite season and holidays.

On Tuesday October 31, All Hallows Eve, the ECS costume parade will take place at noon down Washington Street. The candy collecting and games roll into the night with the Rotary Club of Ellicottville and The American Legion Kids’ Halloween Party from 6-8pm at the American Legion on Maples Road in Ellicottville. The large room at the legion is stock full of games and spooky decorations to make it super fun and scary for everyone that goes. A hayride travels the spooky dark hollows during the party and there will be enough candy to fill up every kids’ candysack.

There will also be trick-or-treating in the Village.