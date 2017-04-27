Happy Half Marathon

Half Marathon & 5k on May 13, After Party at Holiday Valley

At The Happy Half at Holiday Valley Saturday, May 13 from 10am-5pm, you can put the FUN into running. Sometimes it is not just about the distance, it is how you get there and what you do after the event. Entertainment, great food and beer are part of a great party at Holiday Valley Resort after you get done. With the award winning Southern Tier Brewery providing the refreshments how can you go wrong? The day will feature a Half Marathon, 5k, and a Beer Mile for those with iron stomachs. You’ll find a few surprises out on the course that will make you smile.

Register at http://happyhalfrun.com/register/. For more information on this event please visit http://happyhalfrun.com/