Harley Day Valley

Live Music, Drink Specials & a Ride on a Harley

Being a biker in western NY, winter can be a challenging time of year. Your bike is put away, fuel stabilized, tethered to the wall with a battery tender and maybe tucked away with a nice cover. You are telling yourself, “If I get a nice day, so like anything above 40, well maybe 45, I’m doing it! I don’t care!” and then you see a salt truck pass by. “Ok, well, if it’s over 50 degrees, I could wash it! Yah, that’s what I’ll do!” and then next you know it’s the middle of January and the forecast calls for a northern polar eclipse hybrid El Niño burrito vortex pressure system! (Remember when “lake effect” was all they needed to say?) Your polishing rags already need replacing, you can’t change your oil again and you just got caught making quiet motorcycle sounds walking past a co-worker. Your non-riding friends don’t get it and then you hear “I just can’t talk to you when you are like this!” You have the winter blues which, if not careful quickly turns into cabin fever, it doesn’t take long to catch.

Have no fear, your Ph.D.’s at GHD have put together a day to get you some relief that no medicine can provide, Gowanda Harley-Davidson’s Harley Day Valley is a great day to get out of the house, out of the garage and around people who get you!

Come out to Holiday Valley Saturday January 21st for live music, Miller drink specials, prizes, good food and good company. This is also the perfect event to bring your non-riding friends to! Gowanda Harley-Davidson® brings out the JUMPSTART experience for them to have a chance to get feel for what you love. The Jumpstart allows them to ride a real Harley-Davidson® without any experience. A Jumpstart coach will teach them how to get on, start and shift through the gears. It’s free! and, they don’t even need a helmet; the bike stays put (tell them “it’s like a motorcycle on a tread mill”). So now your friends, who are already sick of you this winter will have had a chance to ride, get excited and then see a great biker party like some of the ones you visit during riding season that you may have been trying to get them to.

It’s a “Winter Blues Weekend” in Ellicottville and “The Bone Shakers Blues Band” is booked for Harley Day Valley. Like the Blues? Gowanda Harley-Davidson will have chances for you to enter for a pair of VIP tickets to WBFO’s “Buffalo Blues Bash” when you come to Harley Day Valley as well as prizes from Holland Speedway, Holiday Valley and door prizes from GHD. This is the 5th annual Harley Day Valley and its Gowanda Harley’s start of their 70th anniversary celebrations for 2017! The MotorClothes department will have event shirts available too!

GHD will have some new Milwaukee-Eight® bikes to show off. If you haven’t seen or talked much about the new 8 valve, single cam counter balanced motor then this will be a great day to do it! Hearing them run and smelling the exhaust is not the same as a demo ride but, the middle of January, we all will take what we can get! Call Holiday Valley for booking a room for your epic cabin fever biker party weekend with Gowanda Harley-Davidson at Harley Day Valley!