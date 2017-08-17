Harold Morton to Retire

Board Examines Beautification Project on Monroe Street

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Mayor’s Report

Village Mayor John Burrell’s good news for the start of the board meeting was of a different variety this month. He asked Village Engineer Nick Dobmeier from Nussbaumer and Clark to make the announcement. Mr. Dobmeier said he is engaged to be married. The board offered him congratulations. The Mayor reported the sewer fund currently has $1.1 million in the account, up from $855,867 one year ago. The joint Village/Town engineering position has received eight applications, but it is still early in the process. Trustee Cappelli said the notice for the position is on Linked In and other job posting sites. The Mayor said the new state budget has a provision for paid family leave. It provides support for paid maternity leave (both mothers and fathers), parental care and catastrophic illness. It will pay 50% of normal wages, more and for a longer period than disability. Most of the cost comes from the employee paying into the system. All employees must be in the system, and the village has yet to decide to join the program. A representative from Williamson Law spent time with Village Clerk Mary Klahn and the accountant giving them a better understanding of the new accounting system.

Planning Board

Gary Palumbo gave a report on Planning Board activities. He said, “everything in the hopper has been acted on.” That is there are no projects waiting for a decision from the board. The Planner said the first house in the Sprague development by the bowling alley would start construction shortly. An “ad hoc” committee has been looking at the zoning laws for the village. He believes the committee was formed by former mayor Charlie Coolidge. Mr. Palumbo suggested the group should consist of two Village Board members and two Planning Board members. Mayor Burrell said he will make some nominations in September, and Palumbo said he will come up with a list of items to be discussed.

DPW Report

Harold Morton gave his formal letter of retirement to Village Clerk Mary Klahn. A motion was passed to accept his retirement. The Mayor said the board accepts the retirement with “regrets, congratulations for your future,” and promised to hold Mr. Morton to his promise to help out if needed. In giving his final report, the Superintendent said the person hired to water the plants in the Village lasted just over a day. It was suggested the Village hire a seasonal part-time employee through Christmas. Mr. Morton reported the lawn mower is being repaired, the loader is in Buffalo for repairs, and the street sweeper is “out of commission” because it has no brakes. He said he would talk to Carl Northrup to see if he could transport the sweeper to Buffalo for repair. It was noted the new bleachers in the ballpark look good, but there is a lot of wood left over, and it can’t be sent back. The Mayor said someone had apparently miss-calculated the amount needed. During a discussion, as to what to do with the left-over wood, it was suggested it could be used to build a shed at the Waste Water Treatment Plant or used to enclose the bleachers for storage.

Engineering

Nick Dobmeier reported the sludge removal from one of the storage ponds is moving along. He has nearly completed the calculation of the volume of material to be removed. Once he has that figure, he can send out a request for bids.

Code Enforcement

Mayor Burrell said Kelly Fredrickson has completed all six required courses to qualify to be Code Enforcement Officer. He had attended six schools in seven months. Mr. Fredrickson received a round of applause from the board. He will officially become the Code Enforcement Officer as of September 1. A motion was passed to accept Tom Abriatis’ letter of retirement.

Parks

There was a discussion about the dog waste bags at the Dog Park. It seems people are helping themselves to multiple bags from the dispenser. Trustee Greg Cappelli said the Village should not be providing the world with bags. There was a suggestion about installing a vending machine to dispense the bags, or installing a supply of them downtown. One person pointed out “at least they are being used.”

Monroe Street Beautification

The board has been looking at ways to improve the boulevards along Washington and Monroe Streets. A special board meeting was held on Monroe last month to discuss ways to improve the sidewalks and reduce the mud along the road. Monroe Street is going to be used as a model for possible solutions for Washington. As part of the improvements, the trees along Monroe are in the process of being removed. Patra Lowes said she has come up with a hybrid solution. She described the plan: the concrete will be partially removed along with the trees. A fabric called Geoblock will be installed in a strip along the boulevards and sod planted over the material. It will help the grass grow and stay in place. Walkways will run from the street to the front doors of the businesses, a bench will be installed, and new trees planted that won’t block store entrances. Mayor Burrell said Sean Lowes told him he has received many questions as to why the trees are being removed. Mr. Burrell emphasized more trees will be replanted. The benches along Washington and Monroe are being refurbished. Tightly knotted cedar has replaced the old wood on the benches, and they are coated with polyurethane. By spring, about 58 of the benches should be refinished and looking good and the new trees will be planted. The meeting was adjourned.