Highway Barn Issues

Catlin Croft Appointed to Planning Board

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the Town Board meeting, last Wednesday night Highway Superintendent Tom Scharf outlined some electrical overheating problems at the Town’s Highway Barn. The barn, off Bryant Hill Rd., was constructed by the Town under the direction of former Highway Superintendent Dave Golley. (See the Highway Department report further down.)

Public Hearing

The meeting started with Supervisor Matt McAndrew opening a public hearing on the Code of Ethics to be adopted by the Board. The codes had been distributed to the board at a previous meeting. There were no members of the general public at the meeting to make comments. Supervisor McAndrew kept the public hearing open and continued with the rest of the meeting. He opened privilege of the floor to Mary O’Leary the Cattaraugus County Community Services Director. She wanted to familiarize the board with the mental health services available through the county. Currently, there are 1800 county residents in various clinics the county runs. The programs focus on three main areas, recovery from addiction, education, and job placement. Citizens involved in the programs range from 3 years old to 87. Care for enrollees is coordinated through the various clinics and give people a single point of entry for comprehensive care.

Supervisors Report

Mr. McAndrew called Niles Pierson the newly named Town/Village Engineer so that he could participate in the meeting. McAndrew and Mark Alianello reported on the Floor Flushers meeting. The meter pit on East Washington has several problems and needs repair. The work will be tricky because no one should be allowed in the pit while the lines are charged. Alianello had several estimates for repair ranging from $10,000 to $19,000. McAndrew said the Village could not afford to split the cost with the Town and said they would discuss the problem at the next meeting. The ongoing work to find and fix the various water leaks around the town is paying off. Mr. Alianello said the Village only has to pump water to fill the East Tank for 4.5 hours instead of 19 hours when it was first built. Nussbaumer and Clark are working on a bid package for sludge removal at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. They are coordinating with the DEC to enable on-site disposal of the gunk. It will be less expensive than hauling the stuff to a landfill. The Supervisor brought up the inter-municipal agreement for payment to the new Town/Village Engineer. Currently, the agreement calls for paying the Engineer $110,000 per year for the first six months of employment and $115,000 per year for the remainder of the year. McAndrew said he felt the arraignment was confusing; is the year based on the calendar year or when he starts working in March? After a discussion, the Board felt the agreement should say they will pay the Engineer according to the employee contract. The agreement will have to be sent back to the Village for the change, and further action on the document was tabled.

John Zerfas from the Planning Board announced the Board had received five applications for the open position on the Planning Board. He said the best application and resume they had received was from Catlin Croft, and the board wanted to appoint her to the position. The larger Board passed a resolution approving her appointment. Congratulations Catlin! Later in the meeting, Brook Szpaicher was appointed to the Fire Board. The Department Reports were accepted as submitted. The Supervisor said Rick Jackson’s term on the Board will be up next year. Mr. McAndrew thanked Mr. Jackson for his service. John Zerfas was recently elected to take over Jackson’s spot on the board.

Police Report

Officer in Charge Don Auge said the part-time police officers will be getting a raise starting January 1, 2018. The new police vehicle is ordered and will be picked up in January, and the radio and other equipment will be installed.

Highway Department

Tom Scharf reported there are electrical problems with the Highway Department’s Vehicle Barn off Bryant Hill Road. Some of the conduits are so stuffed with wire they overheat, and new wires cannot be pulled through. A few minor fires have broken out in junction boxes. Mr. Scharf favored hiring a contractor to do a heat study to locate overburdened circuits. One board member objected to spending the money saying it should be easy enough to feel the conduits and determine which are overheated. Niles Pierson suggested hiring a contractor on an investigate and repair basis, to be sure the job is done correctly.

Grant Writer

Last March the Town and Village agreed to split the cost of hiring a grant writer on a two-year contract. The firm is now recommending the hiring of Emma Phillips, a recent UB graduate, to assist in the grant application process. She would conduct surveys necessary for applying for municipal grants. She would take public input and ask what type of jobs, businesses, residences, and infrastructure the community feels are needed. The cost for her would be $4,000 to be split with the Village. A motion was made to pay the fee not to exceed $4,000.

The Supervisor said a fund needs to be established for future repairs to the East Tank. He said Great Valley and HoliMont would be willing to pay into the fund. A motion was passed to establish the fund. The public hearing for the Code of Ethics was brought to a close as no members of the public came to the meeting to make comments. The board passed a resolution to adopt the Code, and the board went into Executive Session.