Historic Posters On Display

Catt. Co. Museum Displays Historic Fair Posters

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Here ye. Hear ye, Step right up ladies and gentlemen see the fabulous Japanese Gymnasts, see magnificent art specimens, harness racing, and the latest inventions and novelties from everywhere! Witness unprecedented trials of skill and strength! Thrill to the high wire acts, and feats of daring-do! Examine the finest examples of horticulture and animal husbandry! Test your skills on the midway!

Go down the list of things we consider as pure Americana – baseball, hot dogs, apple pie- and you’ll have to include county fairs. These celebrations of rural life and dubious entertainments have been going on in this country for longer than anyone can remember. Cattaraugus County has been holding annual county fairs since 1841. Due to a fortuitous find, some long lost posters advertising turn of the 20th century Cattaraugus County Fairs have been recovered. They are currently on display at the County Museum in Machias through the end of this month. The museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, Machias.

According to Brian McClellan, curator of the exhibit, the posters were found in an attic in Little Valley. They were folded up in a scrapbook, and in some cases glued into the binder. The book was taken to an art restorer who meticulously unfolded the artwork, and removed years of damage. In some cases, she had to recreate the paper and its artwork to restore the image. Mr. McClellan says, “The posters were printed, put up for advertising, then taken down and thrown away. They were never meant to be kept.” But Mr. E. L. Campbell did keep these. He was the treasurer of the Cattaraugus County Fair for years and would have been responsible for the production of the posters. Along with about seven large posters, the display includes tickets, post cards, printing receipts from the lithographers, and ledger books from the fair.

The posters on display are as vibrant and luminous as the day they were printed. The artwork for the illustrations: extraordinary. One shows typical county fair exhibits – livestock, vegetables, farm machinery – and in the background a harness race. You can almost hear the pounding of the hooves, and see the surreys streak by. The copy includes rather hyperbolic descriptions of the entertainments provided, including a speech by then New York Governor Theodore Roosevelt. Before organized professional baseball, the poster advertises a baseball game for the championship of the county. The winning team would be awarded $50 and the loser $25, a fairly decent reward back then.

Instead of trudging off to the mall over the Thanksgiving holiday, stop by the County Museum for a glance back at a simpler time in America. A time before television, computers, and amusement parks, when people gathered once a year to celebrate American rural culture. The exhibit will be on display through November 30. The museum is open 9am-4pm Monday through Thursday. Call the museum at 716-353-8200 for more information.