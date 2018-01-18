Holiday Valley Celebrates 60

Commemorative Tribute Video Highlights the People

By Leigh Fowler

Earlier this month marked Holiday Valley Ski Resort’s 60th year anniversary and the resort will continue to celebrate this milestone event throughout the year.

Founded by several members of the Ellicottville Ski Club including Edna and Bill Northrup, the resort opened up to the public on January 7, 1958 with just four slopes!

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative 60th anniversary tribute video was created. The video highlights the family-feel at the mountain, celebrates the many life-long staff members, old photos showcase the vision, history and evolution of the site along with commentary from staff, visitors and family members including original co-founder Edna Northrup.

Dennis Eshbaugh, President and General Manager narrates the video and describes the evolution and success of the resort best: “It’s not the heart, or the body. The real key is the soul of the company, which is the people.”

Edna Northrup is featured in the commemorative 60th Anniversary tribute video and shares her passion and excitement for what the resort has become:

“Never in my life did I think I would see Holiday Valley come from just a two-slope that Bill and I hand-seeded with a seeder and look up there and see what this has developed into. How proud I am to be part of the whole thing and to see it grow and to see the people that run it and their love of it!”

Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh explains that family has always been the main focus of the mountain’s efforts. She reports that it is quite common for her to see generation after generation of family members come out and ski, quite often hosting their own special events at the slope, many even getting married on site!

Without question, the resort has attracted life-long staffers – including their 5-person Executive Team – which when combined, holds over 170 years of experience between President and General Manager Dennis Eshbaugh, VP of Operations Bonnie Koschir, VP of Finance David Trathen, Director of Mountain Operations Steve Crowley and Director of Marketing Jane Eshbaugh.

The 2017/2018 season is benefitting from an expansion budget of over 3.3 million dollars’ worth of upgrades including the creation of two new trails bringing the resort’s tally to 60 trails in 60 years!

Along with their regular activities, Holiday Valley is excited about their upcoming Penguin Paddle Adaptive Program Fundraiser (Feb 24th) and the inaugural event of the Boardroom Banked Slalom (March 4th).

Watch for an anniversary-themed commemorative float which will be featured in this year’s Mardi Gras/Winter Festival parade during the March 10/11 weekend.

You can watch this historic video on Holiday Valley’s You Tube Channel: https://youtu.be/JFMx2S7NAlc