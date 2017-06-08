Holiday Valley Mudslide

6th Annual Obstacle Run Saturday, June 17

Holiday Valley Resort is hosting the sixth annual Mudslide Obstacle Race on Saturday, June 17th. This off-road run takes place on the Holiday Valley ski trails where up to 1,200 runners must navigate eleven obstacles along the very muddy 3.5 mile or 5.4 mile courses. The number one goal of the event is to have fun and people of all ages and varying fitness levels are encouraged to join in. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Jim Kelly’s Hunter’s Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to giving hope through education and awareness, research, and family care for Krabbe, Leukodystrophies, and Newborn Screening.

Race packet pickup is Friday from 6pm-8pm at the Cabana Bar at the Holiday Valley pool complex, or Saturday morning from 7am-10am at the Yodeler Lodge. The event will start at 10am at Spruce Lake at the top of Holiday Valley’s mountain. A ride to the start on the Spruce Lake chairlift is included in the entry fee. Spectators may ride up the lift for $5.

The 3.5 mile course travels east across the cross country trails to the top of Eagle, down Woodpecker and Fiddler’s Elbow to Morning Star then through the woods and across Mardi Gras, down Holiday Run to Edelweiss to the finish at the Training Center. The short course elevation has a downhill drop of 600 feet. The 5.4 mile course adds a loop from Eagle across to the woods behind Cindy’s, down Bear Cub to the Wall and then a challenging uphill to Explorer where it joins back into the short course at Morning Star. Eleven obstacles will be placed along the trail including a maze, a balance beam over a giant mud puddle, “lily pads” in Spruce Lake and the final challenge is a giant mud slide down lower Yodeler.

Medals will be awarded to all finishers. Prizes will be awarded at the post race party at the Yodeler Lodge to the overall three fastest males and females as well as the most creative costumes. The City Garage of Ellicottville will supply a pair of women’s and men’s Salomon trail running shoes for the top male and female runners. In addition to the City Garage, several other local businesses have signed on as sponsors including West Herr Auto Group, Adventure Bound on the Fly, John Harvard’s Brew House, Villaggio, EVL Half Marathon, Ellicottville Oasis Spa, Nature’s Remeday and Do-Op.

Online registration is at www.holidayvalley.com/mudslide for $60 for the 3.5 or the 5.4 mile run and $5 for the kids’ run (up to age 12). Day-of-race registration is from 7-10am at the Yodeler Lodge. All competitors will receive a goody bag and a super cool finisher’s medal.

Immediately following the post party, all Mudslide participants are invited to Paddlefest at Spruce Lake put on by Adventure Bound on the Fly in Ellicottville. A ride up the chairlift is free to competitors and spectators who already purchased a lift ride to watch the Mudslide start. Paddlefest includes free demos of Standup Paddleboards and Kayaks, along with Fly Fishing demonstrations, music and a food truck. Competitors are also encouraged to visit Ellicottville after the event and coupons from local businesses will be included in competitor goodie bags. Special lodging packages including Mudslide entry fees are available at the Inn at Holiday Valley and the Tamarack Club.