Holiday Valley Mudslide

6th Annual Obstacle Run Saturday, June 17

Yes, you’ll get muddy, yes there is running, yes there are 11 obstacles but NO fire, NO barbed wire and NO electric shocks at Holiday Valley’s annual Mudslide Obstacle Run. This event a the Resort is all about fun in the sun. The 3.5 mile course starts at the top of the mountain at Spruce Lake (ride up on a chairlift) and runs along the ridgeline then down the hill. The 5.4 mile course adds a bit of uphill running, just in case you’re feeling especially tough. The event runs from 10-6pm.

If you have not pre-registered, registration is $60. There is a max of 1200 competitors. All competitors will receive a goody bag and a super cool finisher’s medal plus a hot dog and 2 beers (or beverages). Children as young as 7 years old can run on the 3.5 mile course, but they must be accompanied by an adult. The Kids’ Race is $5 (age 3 to 12), register for kids at the Yodeler Deck.

For more information on this event please visit www.holidayvalley.com