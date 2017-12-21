Holiday Valley X-Mas Camp

Enjoy Five Days of Training December 27-31

Holiday Valley Christmas Camp, December 27-31, is a great way to spend your Christmas vacation, become a better skier or rider and have fun too! You’ll get 5 solid days of training in before the season races and events get underway. Christmas Camp is for racers, freestylers, freeriders, snowboarders and Masters (adults). The campers are divided into groups according to their sport and their ages then Holiday Valley’s coaches and a few guest coaches lead them through stretching, drills, tactics and techniques. Special attention is given to free skiing, strength training and health. The campers put it all together on the final day for a competition (racers only).

Registration for Christmas Camp is $375 and a 5 day lift ticket with the camp is $260. For more information contact the Holiday Valley Mountain Sports Center, 716-699-2345, ext. 4434.