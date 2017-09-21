HoliMont Improvements

CCIDA Backs HoliMont Upgrades & Other Projects in County

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, the Board of the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency heard an application from HoliMont for capital improvement projects at the ski area. The application is regarding a roughly $430,000 investment into the resort relating to a variety of components. If the application is approved the ski area will not have to pay sales tax on purchases it makes for the project. This has the potential to save them about $35,000. Sue Quattrone, CFO for HoliMont presented a list of the proposed improvements to the Agency. They include trading in an old groomer for a new one, the purchase of new snowmobiles, an upgraded Snowmax injection system for snow making, as well as new tower locations for the snow guns. Improvements to the lift shacks will be made as well as purchasing new software for the ski shop. CCIDA Executive Director, Corey Wiktor endorsed the project, saying the ski area is constantly putting its own money back into the club. Mr. Wiktor went on to say, “Ski resorts are vital for our Region and County.” He pointed out the over 50-year old club, is the largest private ski club in North America. The Board also passed a Resolution to hold a public hearing on the application and passed a SEQR resolution. The Board was very pleased and excited to support this proposed project and investment.

Director Wiktor then discussed three public hearings that were held regarding three renewal energy projects in Olean (solar). The first was for Steel Winds, LLC., second for Solean West and lastly for Homeriade, LLC.. Steel Winds LLC will be constructing a large solar farm in the City of Olean. Solean West is going to turn an existing brown field into a solar energy farm as well, along with Homeriade. In all cases no members of the public attended. The Board passed a final SEQR resolution for all three projects, and passed approval for the three solar farms as well, including a Deviation document for its PILOT project. The three projects represent roughly $21.6 Million dollars of investment in Olean!

The Stillhouse Brewery project is fast underway and in the construction phase. The project includes an addition of about 4,000 square feet. When completed the complex will brew vodka, gin and rum along with their craft beers, and include a tasting room. There will be a full-service restaurant that will source its ingredients locally. Although Mr. Wiktor did not have an opening date, he said they should begin brewing beer in about 30 days. He went on to say the project has used local banks, local contractors, and locally supplied materials. The Board sent its praise and support for the project and its owner, Mr. William Bursee.

In his Executive Director’s report Wiktor said income for July was over $80,000 and there are three projects about to close. That is the paperwork will be signed and the CCIDA will collect its fees. The IDA owns a piece of old railroad property in the Village of Cattaraugus considered excess property. It is working with Senator Cathy Young, Mayor Bob Dingman and Pat Cullen on selling the property to the Village. The municipality would like to build a Senior Center on the old train station property. The Director reported he had met with a large commercial real estate developer regarding developing a marketing piece promotion the properties in the county that could be developed. He said recently there as been a spate of positive press regarding various project the IDA has helped develop. Publications include the Olean Times Herald, The Buffalo New, Buffalo Business First, and Citylab. The next meeting will be October 24th.